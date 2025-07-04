“Mohammed Siraj has great skills and big heart” – Former India cricketer makes sharp U-turn as Siraj bags a six-fer in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif made a sharp U-turn as Mohammed Siraj bagged a six-wicket haul on Day 3 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 4. Siraj wrapped up England’s tail, bagging three wickets quickly as the hosts were bundled out for 407 in their first innings. This was also Siraj’s first-ever fifer in England.

Kaif lauded Siraj for his skills and big heart. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X:

“Mohammed Siraj has great skills and big heart, keeps running in hard for india.”

Notably, Kaif launched a scathing attack against Siraj following his modest performance in the series opener at Headingley. The 44-year-old urged the pacer to bowl with his mind rather than his heart. The remarks came as Siraj managed to bag just two wickets in the first Test. He recently said on his YouTube channel [via Sportskeeda]:

“People say Mohammed Siraj tried very hard, bowls with his heart. Sir, don’t bowl with your heart, bowl with your mind and with line and length where we can get wickets.”

It’s noteworthy that Mohammed Siraj provided early breakthroughs for India on Day 3 by dismissing Joe Root and skipper Ben Stokes off consecutive deliveries before finishing with figures of 6/70.

With his fifer, Siraj joined former India captain Kapil Dev, Chetan Sharma, and Ishant Sharma among Indian bowlers with a five-wicket haul in Birmingham. This was Siraj’s fourth Test five-wicket haul, all in overseas countries, including Australia, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Mohammed Siraj takes honors as India gain a 180-run first innings lead against England

Mohammed Siraj took the honors as India took a 180-run first innings lead against England on Day 3. The hosts were bundled out for 407 in their first innings in response to India’s 587.

Jamie Smith top-scored with an unbeaten 184 off 207 balls, comprising four sixes and 21 boundaries. Meanwhile, Harry Brook slammed 158 of 234 deliveries, featuring one six and 17 fours. The duo shared a 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket. However, England collapsed following Brook’s dismissal, losing their last five wickets after adding just 20 runs.

Apart from Siraj’s heroics, Akash Deep bagged four wickets for the tourists.

At stumps on Day 3, India were 64-1 in their second innings, with KL Rahul and Karun Nair at the crease. The tourists have extended their lead to 244. Josh Tongue dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal via lbw for 28.

