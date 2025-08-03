Mohammed Siraj knocks over Zak Crawley with a beauty as India end Day 3 on a high in 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test [Watch]

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed England opening batter Zak Crawley for 14 on Day 3 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Saturday. The speedster dismissed the opener in the last over to end the day on a high for the tourists. He delivered a peach of a yorker that knocked back the off stump to help India end the day on a perfect note.Crawley and Duckett had put on 50 runs for the opening wicket in their pursuit of 374 runs for victory. However, just when it looked like England would go in at stumps without losing a wicket, Mohammed Siraj delivered the killer blow at the fag end of the day.Watch the video of the dismissal here:Indian captain Shubman Gill opted to go with Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna with the new ball. Mohammed Siraj ran in to bowl in the seventh over of the innings and finished the day with figures of 1/11 in 3.5 overs.India set England 374 runs for victory after collective batting display in 2nd inningsIndia began the day at the score of 75/2. Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his sixth Test hundred, and his 118 proved to be the highest score of the innings. Akash Deep produced an 84-ball 66, putting on 107 runs for the third wicket.Ravindra Jadeja produced yet another half-century in the series. Washington Sundar blazed his way to a half-century off 39 balls, clearing the boundary on four occasions, including once to get to his fifty.He was the last wicket to fall in India's innings at the score of 396. It means England need 374 runs to win the Test match and the series 3-1. England ended the day 50/1 in 13.5 overs with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 34, still needing 324 runs for victory with two days left in the Test match.