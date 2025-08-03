Mohammed Siraj knocks over Zak Crawley with a beauty as India end Day 3 on a high in 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Aug 03, 2025 00:09 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj celebrates after dismissing Zak Crawley on Saturday- Source: Getty

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed England opening batter Zak Crawley for 14 on Day 3 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Saturday. The speedster dismissed the opener in the last over to end the day on a high for the tourists. He delivered a peach of a yorker that knocked back the off stump to help India end the day on a perfect note.

Crawley and Duckett had put on 50 runs for the opening wicket in their pursuit of 374 runs for victory. However, just when it looked like England would go in at stumps without losing a wicket, Mohammed Siraj delivered the killer blow at the fag end of the day.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Indian captain Shubman Gill opted to go with Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna with the new ball. Mohammed Siraj ran in to bowl in the seventh over of the innings and finished the day with figures of 1/11 in 3.5 overs.

India set England 374 runs for victory after collective batting display in 2nd innings

India began the day at the score of 75/2. Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his sixth Test hundred, and his 118 proved to be the highest score of the innings. Akash Deep produced an 84-ball 66, putting on 107 runs for the third wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja produced yet another half-century in the series. Washington Sundar blazed his way to a half-century off 39 balls, clearing the boundary on four occasions, including once to get to his fifty.

He was the last wicket to fall in India's innings at the score of 396. It means England need 374 runs to win the Test match and the series 3-1. England ended the day 50/1 in 13.5 overs with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 34, still needing 324 runs for victory with two days left in the Test match.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Edited by Aditya Singh
