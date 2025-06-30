Mohammed Siraj left confused after seeing his bat broken during practice ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was left confused, and sought an explanation as to why his bat was broken during a practice session while preparing for the second Test against England. After the series of lower-order collapses in the series opener in Headingley, Leeds, the bowlers are putting in a dedicated shift with the bat in the nets to get the tail wagging.

In the early stages of the preparation for the Edgbaston Test, Siraj was seen spending considerable time in the nets, facing throwdowns. The tail-ender was focused while defending, and was alert enough to stray away from the odd bouncers as well.

During the practice session on Sunday, June 29, Siraj was observing the shoulder of the bat, and sported a frown after noticing something wrong. He was then seen talking with some members of the squad, before breaking into a smile while holding the faulty bat in question.

Have a look at the incident right here (via Times of India):

Mohammed Siraj undoubtedly has to play a massive role with the ball as India aim to level the series in the second Test, but he also has to put up a spirited fight with the bat as well to make England bowlers work hard to wipe out the tail. The right-arm pacer was unbeaten on 3 in the first innings, and was dismissed for a golden duck by Josh Tongue in the second innings.

"I’ll tell you it’s not that they were not applying themselves" - Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Siraj and co's struggles with the bat

Team India failed to capitalise on their lucrative platforms across both innings as the lower-order collapsed, depriving them of the much-needed momentum. The poor showing by the lower-order affected the visitors' lead twice, as England ended up chasing down the 371-run target rather effortlessly on Day 5.

“First of all, I’ll tell you it’s not that they were not applying themselves. Sometimes people fail, and that’s okay. I know it is disappointing and more importantly, I think they are more disappointed than anyone. Because they knew that we had the opportunity. If we had got up to 570, 580 in the first innings, we could have dominated from there," Gambhir said after the first Test (via News 18).

The second Test between India and England is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from Wednesday, July 2, onwards.

