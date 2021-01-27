"Mohammed Siraj likes being scolded by me" - Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun has said that fast bowler Mohammed Siraj always pays heed to his opinion. The 58-year-old, at times, berates the pacer for not sticking to a plan, but Mohammed Siraj takes everything in his stride.

Mohammed Siraj and Bharat Arun share a great camaraderie with each other, as the latter has played a huge role in the bowler's career. When Mohammed Siraj had his breakthrough Ranji Trophy campaign for Hyderabad in 2016-17, picking up 41 wickets, Bharat Arun was the team's coach.

In an interaction with Ravichandran Ashwin on the 34-year-old's YouTube Channel, Bharat Arun threw light on the close bond he shares with Mohammed Siraj since the pacer's early days.

"Sometimes, he (Mohammed Siraj) strays off-plan and when that happens, I shout at him, in the sense, not to hurt him but to help him understand. He likes being scolded by me. When I scold him, he smiles at me and says 'okay sir, I will follow the plan'," Bharat Arun said.

Mohammed Siraj's self-confidence is his biggest strength and success factor: Bharat Arun

Mohammed Siraj's impressive performances for Hyderabad earned him a call-up to the India A squad.

Bharat Arun is highly impressed with the journey Mohammed Siraj has made from being a net bowler at RCB. The 58-year-old recalled how Mohammed Siraj used to ask him about getting an opportunity to play Test cricket for Team India.

"He impressed for Hyderabad and went on to play for India A. But he keeps calling me after I rejoined Team India. He asks 'Why are you not calling me, I want to play for India?'," Bharat Arun asserted.

Mohammed Siraj's father unfortunately passed away while the pacer was undergoing a hard quarantine in Sydney. However, the 26-year-old decided to stay back and eventually realised his late father's dream of 'seeing' his son play Test cricket for the country.

Mohammed Siraj, who made his Test debut against Australia in Melbourne, had a successful 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar series. He picked up 13 wickets in three Tests and was the highest wicket-taker for the visitors. He also picked up the lone five-wicket haul by an Indian bowler in the series, doing so at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Bharat Arun lauded Mohammed Siraj for having immense self-confidence and determination to overcome tough situations, saying in this regard:

"He played limited-overs matches for India on and off. But his self-confidence is his biggest strength and success factor. He has had a humble beginning, and he has a steely resolve to come up in life."

Mohammed Siraj's impressive performances Down Under earned him a place in the Indian squad against England, where he will hope to continue his good form in Test cricket.