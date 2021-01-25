Mohammed Siraj has the potential to play 100 Tests: R Sridhar

Team India fielding coach R Sridhar has heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj and stated that the young pacer could play at least 100 Tests. Making his debut in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne, Siraj ended the series as the visitors' highest wicket-taker, with 13 scalps to his name.

Mohammed Siraj was only two-Test old when he was given the task of leading the Indian bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami for the series decider in Brisbane. The 26-year-old picked up a five-for in the second innings as India won at the Gabba to seal the series 2-1.

“I don’t have words to express. I am really elated about Siraj. It’s all blessings of his father, the almighty, and his hard work. Ending up as the leading wicket-taker for India in a marquee series is a huge thing. Going forward, it’s very important for Siraj to stay grounded and keep working on his fitness and skills. Because he has the potential for a 100-Test career. At least 100 Tests,” R Sridhar told CricketNext.

Mohammed Siraj lost his father during the tour, but chose to remain in Australia to fulfil his dreams and play Test cricket for India. He also had to cope with racial abuse from a section of the crowd during the Sydney Test.

Mohammed Siraj is rated highly by bowling coach Bharat Arun: R Sridhar

Despite the stiff competition for places, Mohammed Siraj made it to the Indian squad for the Australia series as injuries ruled out Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who had previously worked with Mohammed Siraj during his coaching stint with Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy, was always impressed with the pacer's skills in red-ball cricket.

Throwing further light of Arun’s assessment of the fast bowler, R Sridhar added:

“He’s an exceptional red ball bowler. We always believed that. Especially our bowling coach Arun, because he has coached him in Ranji Trophy as well and knows his skills. He has always said Siraj can be in the pool of 6-7 bowlers for the red ball. Arun always talks about a pool of bowlers and kept on working on them, making sure they’re in the A teams and all that.”

R Sridhar also praised Mohammed Siraj’s mental strength and called him a quick learner with “very good social adaptability”.

Siraj, who finished the Australia tour with 13 wickets from three Tests at an average of 29.53, has been picked for the home series against England.