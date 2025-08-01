Mohammed Siraj removes Ollie Pope for 22 after successful DRS call on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Aug 01, 2025 19:31 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Ollie Pope walks back to the pavilion on Day 2 at The Oval - Source: Getty

India pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed England stand-in captain Ollie Pope lbw for 22 on Day 2 of the ongoing Oval Test on Friday, August 1. The pacer got a ball to nip back in off the seam, and it struck Pope on the back leg. The umpire gave it not out, but India decided to go for the DRS review.

The hawkeye returned three reds, with the ball hitting the top of leg stump. It was India's second wicket of the session as they kept a lid on England's scoring rate after lunch.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

India needed to begin strongly after lunch on Day 2 after conceding 109 runs in the first session of play. The opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put on 92 runs for the first wicket to put the tourists on the backfoot. Akash Deep gave India the breakthrough before the break, removing the latter for 43.

Joe Root holds key as India strike twice after lunch on Day 2 at The Oval

India were at the receiving end of some ultra-attacking batting from Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the opening session. But the bowlers responded in better fashion in the second session.

Prasidh Krishna got Zak Crawley to mistime a pull shot on 64, caught by Ravindra Jadeja, and then Mohammed Siraj backed that with the wicket of Ollie Pope. It meant that the onus is now on Joe Root to build on the foundation laid by the top-order.

He was joined by Harry Brook in the middle, and the two Yorkshire men needed to begin the rebuild even as India hunted for more wickets in the second session. At the time of writing, England were 152/3 in 28 overs, trailing by 72 runs.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
