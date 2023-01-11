"Mohammed Siraj was unstoppable" - Aakash Chopra on India's bowling in 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra has lauded Mohammed Siraj for bowling a penetrative spell in the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

The Men in Blue set a massive 374-run target for Dasun Shanaka and Co. after being asked to bat first. Siraj then registered figures of 2/30 in seven overs as the Indian bowlers restricted the visitors to 306/8 to complete an emphatic 67-run win.

While reviewing India's bowling performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Siraj, elaborating:

"When it was Sri Lanka's turn to bat, Mohammed Siraj was unstoppable. He was breathing fire, he bowled amazingly well. He dismissed Avishka Fernando and after that got Kusal Mendis out for a duck. The match went bad for Kusal Mendis, who first dropped Virat Kohli and then got out for a duck himself."

Chopra was equally appreciative of Umran Malik for delivering a wicket-taking spell, stating:

"After that, Umran Malik was brilliant. He picked up three wickets and there were two wickets in Mohammed Siraj's kitty. There was one wicket for Chahal. Umran Malik is a wicket-taker, he picks up wickets whenever he comes. He bowls in the middle overs and hits the stumps. He is that good."

Umran returned figures of 3/57 in eight overs. He was slightly fortunate that Charith Asalanka was given out caught behind when the ball seemed to hit his thigh pad. He dismissed the well-set Pathum Nissanka and Dunith Wellalage for a duck when he was reintroduced into the attack.

"There was a big incident in this match" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Shami's attempt to run out Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker's end

Rohit Sharma withdrew the run-out appeal against Dasun Shanaka. [P/C: BCCI]

Regarding Mohammad Shami's attempt to run out Shanaka for backing up too early, Chopra said:

"There was a big incident in this match. Dasun Shanaka was at the non-striker's end on 98 and Mohammad Shami ran him out. He was actually out but Rohit Sharma withdrew the appeal. He later said that the guy played so well and they have no right to dismiss him like that at the non-striker's end."

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes the Indian team should make a decision as a whole on whether they are going to attempt such run-outs, observing:

"There is nothing right or wrong in that, it is everyone's personal decision, but I feel India should decide as a team whether they will do this or not. If you are not going to do it, it should be a blanket rule, or else you say that if someone has done it, we are not going to withdraw the appeal."

Peter Della Penna @PeterDellaPenna So disappointed by Rohit withdrawing appeal after Shami pulled off a RONS with Shanaka on 98 in final over. The irony is even greater because as Shami ran in, Sangakkara on comms said, "All the fielders have come in. The Indian captain unwilling to gift a 100 to the opposition." So disappointed by Rohit withdrawing appeal after Shami pulled off a RONS with Shanaka on 98 in final over. The irony is even greater because as Shami ran in, Sangakkara on comms said, "All the fielders have come in. The Indian captain unwilling to gift a 100 to the opposition." https://t.co/Yvf5j2OIBY

Chopra concluded by stating that Shami seemed to be shown in a bad light when Rohit Sharma withdrew the appeal. He added that the team should have a defined rule and it should not be dependent on the game situation.

