Mohammed Siraj does a Virat Kohli by urging crowd to cheer for visitors as hosts' 374-run chase gets tricky in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

India ace pacer Mohammed Siraj asked the crowd to get into the act as England’s 374-run chase got tricky in the last session on Day 4 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Sunday, August 3. The speedster asked the crowd to cheer the visitors after India bagged three crucial wickets of Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, and Joe Root after a fight to keep them a faint hope in the contest.In a video uploaded by Sky Cricket on X, Siraj can be seen asking the fans with the tricolor to do their bit as the tourists put their full effort.Watch the video below:Notably, the hosts have managed to score just nine runs off their last 7.2 overs when the rain interrupted play. At the time of writing, the hosts were 339/6, with Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith at the crease. They need 35 more runs to win the match with four wickets in hand.Prasidh Krishna has been the pick of the bowlers for India, bagging three wickets. Mohammed Siraj has also scalped two wickets. He, however, dropped Harry Brook on 19 before lunch on Day 4.England favorites to win the five-match Test series 3-1 despite India’s fightback in the 5th Test; Mohammed Siraj dropped a big chanceEngland are the favorites to win the Test match and the series despite a late fightback from India in the fifth game. Brook (111) and Root (105) took the match away from the tourists with their marathon 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket in the fourth innings.Invited to bat first, India put up 224 in their first innings. Gus Atkinson bagged a fifer for the hosts. In reply, England posted 247, gaining a 23-run lead in their first innings. Siraj and Krishna returned with four wickets apiece.In the second innings, the visitors posted 396, thanks to a century from Yashasvi Jaiswal. The southpaw smashed 118 off 164 balls. Meanwhile, nightwatchman Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar chipped in with half-centuries apiece. Josh Tongue scalped a five-wicket haul for England.The hosts are 2-1 ahead in the five-match series, having won the first and third Tests by five wickets and 22 runs, respectively. India’s only win came in the second Test by 336 runs. The fourth Test ended in a draw.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.