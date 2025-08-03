Mohammed Siraj does a Virat Kohli by urging crowd to cheer for visitors as hosts' 374-run chase gets tricky in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 03, 2025 22:28 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj dropped a crucial catch in the 5th Test. [Getty Images]

India ace pacer Mohammed Siraj asked the crowd to get into the act as England’s 374-run chase got tricky in the last session on Day 4 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Sunday, August 3. The speedster asked the crowd to cheer the visitors after India bagged three crucial wickets of Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, and Joe Root after a fight to keep them a faint hope in the contest.

In a video uploaded by Sky Cricket on X, Siraj can be seen asking the fans with the tricolor to do their bit as the tourists put their full effort.

Watch the video below:

Notably, the hosts have managed to score just nine runs off their last 7.2 overs when the rain interrupted play.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 339/6, with Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith at the crease. They need 35 more runs to win the match with four wickets in hand.

Prasidh Krishna has been the pick of the bowlers for India, bagging three wickets. Mohammed Siraj has also scalped two wickets. He, however, dropped Harry Brook on 19 before lunch on Day 4.

England favorites to win the five-match Test series 3-1 despite India’s fightback in the 5th Test; Mohammed Siraj dropped a big chance

England are the favorites to win the Test match and the series despite a late fightback from India in the fifth game. Brook (111) and Root (105) took the match away from the tourists with their marathon 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket in the fourth innings.

Invited to bat first, India put up 224 in their first innings. Gus Atkinson bagged a fifer for the hosts. In reply, England posted 247, gaining a 23-run lead in their first innings. Siraj and Krishna returned with four wickets apiece.

In the second innings, the visitors posted 396, thanks to a century from Yashasvi Jaiswal. The southpaw smashed 118 off 164 balls. Meanwhile, nightwatchman Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar chipped in with half-centuries apiece. Josh Tongue scalped a five-wicket haul for England.

The hosts are 2-1 ahead in the five-match series, having won the first and third Tests by five wickets and 22 runs, respectively. India’s only win came in the second Test by 336 runs. The fourth Test ended in a draw.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Edited by James Kuanal
