Moises Henriques baffled by his axing from the Ashes 2021 squad

Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques has been left bemused at being axed from the Ashes squad. He shared his disagreement with the selection process, adding that he did not understand the logic behind the call.

Moises Henriques was one of only three Australian players who were part of the South Africa tour to miss out on the Ashes boot camp held in Brisbane.

The other two players were James Pattinson, who has now retired from international cricket, and Will Pucovski, who missed out due to a concussion.

34-year-old Henriques was perplexed about his omission from the 25-man pool despite being in Australia's scheme of things during the South Africa tour.

Moises Henriques told reporters as per cricket.com.au:

“I have a different view to what the selectors do. To be picked on one Test tour and be told that I was there and thereabouts to be playing on that tour, then the next Test tour rolls around and you're not in the best 25.”

Henriques added in that regard:

"It's a huge fall, considering I hadn't played any other four-day games or (Sheffield) Shield games in that break. I didn't agree with the process of it all. I didn't really understand the logic.”

"I'll still play another Test match for Australia," believes Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques is ready to put in the hard yards in the domestic circuit

Moises Henriques seemed even more determined to make a case for himself by putting in the hard yards on the domestic circuit.

He shared his hopes of making a comeback to the Test side by continuing to score runs.

“I still believe if I score enough runs, keep banging the door down and keep doing what I know I can do well, then I'll still play another Test match for Australia.”

The Portugal-born cricketer, however, cleared the air by stating that there are no ill feelings between him and the chairman of selectors, George Bailey.

“You don't necessarily agree, but you both understand that is OK, we've got to move forward. There was nothing offensive said from either party. Even when he's (George Bailey) delivering bad news, he's been honest and told me his point of view."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



No.8 in our countdown of the best The great Richie Benaud loved this one! 🎙No.8 in our countdown of the best #Ashes deliveries in Australia since 1990 is a beauty from Ben Hilfenhaus at the SCG in 2011. The great Richie Benaud loved this one! 🎙No.8 in our countdown of the best #Ashes deliveries in Australia since 1990 is a beauty from Ben Hilfenhaus at the SCG in 2011. https://t.co/86Qkmd7eUV

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Moises Henriques, who has been predominantly a white-ball player, has represented Australia in 4 Test matches between 2013 and 2016. He has scored 164 runs, including two fifties, and has two wickets against his name.

Edited by Samya Majumdar