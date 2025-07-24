"Moments like these define greatness" - Social media reacts as Ben Stokes bags 5-wicket haul in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

England captain Ben Stokes shone with the ball in India's first innings of the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The English team won the toss and elected to field first at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Wednesday, July 23.Stokes was the pick of the bowlers, bagging a stunning five-wicket haul. He claimed the wickets of Sai Sudharsan (61 off 151 balls), Shubman Gill (12 off 23 balls), Shardul Thakur (41 off 88 balls), Washington Sundar (27 off 90 balls) and Anshul Kamboj (0 off 3 balls).The talismanic all-rounder registered brilliant figures of 24-3-72-5. It is worth mentioning that this was Stokes' fourth five-wicket haul in Test matches, and first since September 2017.He continued his excellent bowling form by producing another impactful spell. The 34-year-old earned massive praise on social media for his effort. Here are some of the top reactions on X:&quot;Absolutely well-deserved fifer! He toiled hard, stayed consistent, and led from the front—a captain’s spell through and through. Moments like these define greatness. Take a bow,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Ben Stokes has given everything for Test cricket, gave up IPL contract &amp; other leagues for the longer format to lead his country. Whenever other bowlers are unavailable, he gives 110%, bowling his heart out in each &amp; every game,&quot; remarked another.&quot;Before this series, Ben Stokes was England's 16th highest wicket-taker in Tests. He has now climbed to 12th, level with Darren Gough, and could break into the top 10 by the end of the series,&quot; chimed in yet another.Stokes is currently the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing series. The right-arm pacer has 16 scalps to his name from seven innings at an average of 24.75.The veteran cricketer bowled a marathon spell on Day 5 of the third Test, playing a pivotal role in England's thrilling 22-run victory at Lord's, London. He was adjudged the Player of the Match as he scored 44 and 33, while claiming five wickets across two innings.Ben Stokes' five-for helps England bowl out India at 358 on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th TestTeam India openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal formed a fine 94-run stand after the side were put into bat first on Day 1. While Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan hit half-centuries, they failed to convert them into big scores.Rishabh Pant showed great grit and determination as he walked out to bat despite a fractured toe. He was hit on his toe while playing a reverse sweep off the bowling of Chris Woakes on Day 1.The southpaw appeared to be in severe pain and was retired hurt. However, he resumed his knock on Day 2 and finished with 54 runs off 75 deliveries.While Ben Stokes picked up five wickets, Jofra Archer took three scalps. India were ultimately bowled out for 358.