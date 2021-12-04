"I think England are favorites going into this series" - Monty Panesar backs Joe Root and co. to reclaim the Ashes urn Down Under

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has made a bold prediction, earmarking the tourists as favorites heading into the Ashes series in Australia. Monty Panesar feels Australia are a vulnerable side, failing to live up to expectations in the last few years.

Although England have lost convincingly in their last two Ashes tours, Australia's defeat to India this year has given them optimism. The visitors last won a Test Down Under in January 2011, losing nine of their last ten Tests held in Australia.

Speaking to Mirror Sport, Monty Panesar backed James Anderson to have the same impact as he did in England's 2010-11 win. Panesar also feels Australia having a new captain ahead of the marquee series is a concern. He said:

"I just don't think this Australian team lives up to those expectations and they have that external pressure. You look at the England team. We won in Australia in 2010/11. Jimmy Anderson had a brilliant series then and he'll probably have another great series, with potentially two pink-ball Test matches. I think England are a better team with the pink ball than Australia are and with Australia having an unknown captain, I think England are favorites going into this series."

England have the number one Test batter in Joe Root. They also have one of the best all-rounders in Ben Stokes. But defeating Australia in Australia will still be a herculean task. The tourists have a vulnerable opening pair and are over-reliant on Root.

Stokes is a gun all-rounder and has hit form in the warm-up fixture. But it may be unreasonable to expect him to perform well straightaway at the highest level. This is because the batter is coming back from a mental health break. England's bowling attack, despite plenty of options, has been ineffective in the last two tours.

"Australia have moved away from their reputation" - Monty Panesar

Panesar further noted that Australia's lack of game time since January, unlike England, is cause for more pressure. He believes that Australia have fallen away in the last few years. The 39-year-old added:

"They’ve got a new captain coming in and they haven’t played any Test cricket. England have played nine Test matches since February, they’ve only won once but they’ve got game time under their belt. Australia haven’t got anything and they are going to be under extreme pressure. They’ve got to live up to the expectations of the past and I think, over the last five to ten years, Australia have moved away from their reputation."

The first Ashes Test kickstarts on the 8th of December at the Gabba, where England haven't won since 1986.

