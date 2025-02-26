More than 100 Pakistani police refuse to perform 2025 Champions Trophy duties: Reports

In a recent development, over 100 Pakistani police were sacked after refusing to perform security duties during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, as per a report by PTI.

Ad

The policemen, associated with different wings of the police force, were overburdened by long duty hours in the 2025 Champions Trophy. This development comes into highlight only a day after a high alert was issued over security threats for foreign nationals travelling for the tournament.

The report added that these policemen were not present on duty on several occasions or simply refused to perform the assigned duties. This is the first time that Pakistan is hosting an ICC event after last having done so in 1996.

Ad

Trending

"The police officials were assigned to provide security for teams travelling between Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and designated hotels but either remained absent or outright refused to take up their responsibilities," a Punjab Police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Further, strict action has been ordered against these policemen. While there is no solid reason as to why the police refused to perform their duties, it is being reported that they were feeling overburdened due to longer hours of duty.

Ad

"There is no room for negligence when it comes to the security of international events," the official added.

Pakistan knocked out of 2025 Champions Trophy

Meanwhile, hosts Pakistan were knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy after New Zealand's victory against Bangladesh. Mohammad Rizwan and his troops suffered a 60-run loss against New Zealand in their opening encounter in Karachi.

Further, they were handed a six-wicket loss by India in their second game of the tournament in Dubai, which was a must-win clash for the Men In Green. Pakistan, assuming they would beat Bangladesh in their final group game, only had a mathematical chance to qualify after their loss to India.

Ad

However, their hopes were shattered as New Zealand beat Bangladesh. New Zealand and India became the two teams to officially qualify for the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy from Group A.

Pakistan thus failed to even move beyond the group stages in an ICC tournament which they are hosting after a long gap of 29 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback