"More difficult here than in Australia" - Steve Smith on communicating with captain about on-field strategies

Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith recently conceded that it's challenging to communicate with the captains about field placings, given the tempo of the game in India. The right-hander claimed that every ball is an event when it comes to playing Test cricket in this part of the world.

Smith, who took over the reins as captain in the absence of Pat Cummins in the third Test, earned widespread praise for thriving as a tactical nous. The 33-year-old rotated his three spinners exceptionally well as they scythed through the Indian batting unit in both innings.

Speaking ahead of the series decider in Ahmedabad, Steve Smith claimed, as quoted by The Age:

"It’s probably more difficult here than in Australia. In Australia, you can change something at the end of an over, you have a bit more time. Whereas here, when I see something, it almost has to happen straight away because of the way the game is played; there is so much on each ball."

The New South Wales batter claimed that he tries to use his understanding of the conditions and does his best, continuing:

"So it’s difficult from that aspect, but I just try and make as many suggestions as I feel when I have a gut feeling. I feel like I understand these conditions well, but it’s definitely harder to communicate.But ultimately, my job is to make things as easy as possible and help in any way that I can."

With Pat Cummins opting to stay home for the final Test of the series as well, Smith will once again captain Australia. Following the nine-wicket win in Indore, the 33-year-old conceded that he enjoys captaining in India and feels it's a lot like playing a game of chess.

"It’d be a huge achievement for the group" - Steve Smith on winning back-to-back Tests in India

Australia cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Steve Smith lamented Australia's inability to win the first two Tests, but feels the current group will draw plenty of confidence if they manage to level the series.

"I think it’d be a huge achievement for the group, or any touring team that comes here to India and wins two Test matches," he added. "Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do it earlier in the series and give ourselves a chance to win, but to draw the series here would be a huge plus and positive for this group."

Should Australia win in Ahmedabad, it would be their best result in India since the 2004 leg when they won two Tests and claimed the series.

