A clinical all-round display helped Afghanistan beat England by eight runs in a last-over thriller in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26. With the win, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side kept their hopes alive for a place in the semifinals and eliminated England from the last four.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 325/7 in 50 overs. Ibrahim Zadran starred with the bat, scoring 177 runs off 146 balls, comprising six maximums and 12 boundaries. Azmatullah Omrazai chipped in with 41 off 31 balls, while Mohammed Nabi and skipper Shahidi contributed identical scores of 40 off 24 and 67 deliveries, respectively.

Zadran and Shahidi shared a 103-run partnership to recover their team from 3/37. Jofra Archer emerged as the leading wicket-taker for England, picking up three wickets. Liam Livingstone also bagged two wickets.

Chasing 326, Jos Buttler and company were bundled out for 317 in 49.5 overs. Joe Root top scored 120 off 111 deliveries but failed to take the team over the line. Skipper Buttler, Ben Duckett, and Jamie Overton chipped in with the 30s. Azmatullah Omarzai starred with the ball, returning with a fifer. Mohammad Nabi also bagged two wickets.

Fans on X lauded the Asian team for their second consecutive win over England in 50-over ICC events. They had beaten England by 69 runs in the 2023 World Cup.

One user wrote:

"TAKE A BOW, AFGHANISTAN. Defeated England at the 2023 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. This is one of the most admirable growths of a cricket nation."

Another user wrote:

"Afghanistan is a team that you root for no matter what the opposite team is. You just want them to win somehow."

A third user added:

"This Afghanistan team deserves appreciation. This match is more interesting than indvspak match"

Here are a few more reactions:

"We beat them first time in 2023, we are improving day by day" - Afghanistan skipper Hashamatullah Shahidi on win over England in Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi lauded his side for their victory against England. The 30-year-old also credited Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai for their match-winning performances. He said in the post-match show (via Cricbuzz):

"As a team we are happy. Our nation will be happy with this win. Moving on to the next game. We beat them first time in 2023. We are improving day by day. Today was a tensed game. We controlled it well. I am happy with the result."

"Zadran is a talented guy. We were three down at the beginning. The partnership between me and him was crucial. One of the best ODI knocks that I have seen. Azmat played a good knock. Played with positive intent. He bowled crucial overs as well. We have talented youngsters and some senior guys. Everyone knows their role. Everyone is doing good. Hopefully, we will take the momentum," Shahidi added.

They will lock horns with Australia in their next Champions Trophy game at the same venue on Friday, February 28.

