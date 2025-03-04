“More one player than Australia itself” - Dinesh Karthik’s huge claim ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik said that Travis Head is responsible for Team India's recent mental block against Australia across formats. The explosive opening batter has regularly turned up against India in crunch fixtures in ICC events and is under the spotlight ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final.

Head's tryst with India began with the match-winning hundred in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Oval. He replicated his exploits in the 2023 ODI World Cup Final as well to guide Australia to a record-extending sixth title. Even in the 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8 clash between the two sides, where Australia lost by 24 runs, Head starred with a 43-ball 76 and kept his side alive in the run chase.

Ahead of another highly anticipated matchup between the two heavyweights, Karthik named Australia as India's biggest obstacle in ICC events.

“If at all, there is a team that they would think that on most days they’ll challenge India has to be Australia. And it’s actually what Ravi Shastri said, you know, at this point of time, the mental block is more one player than Australia itself, Travis Headache," Karthik said on the Sky Sports podcast (via Indian Express).

Karthik further explained how Head has often been the difference maker against India in high-profile encounters.

“He has actually, in any format. And they will be looking for that wicket because that wicket early will actually make them breathe a lot easier for the rest of the game, because World Test Championship Final, the recently concluded Australia Series, World Cup Final, you take any big game, he’s actually scored once. And he’s been the difference between winning and losing," he added.

Travis Head was dismissed early in Australia's group stage match against England but scored a trademark unbeaten fifty in the rain-marred match against Afghanistan.

"His strength could easily be his weakness" - Dinesh Karthik on Team India's potential plans against Travis Head

Team India have often been slammed for their lack of planning against Travis Head in the past. They have tried to trouble him with short-pitched deliveries, but have not committed to the plan entirely.

In recent times, opposition pacers have troubled the left-handed batter by coming from around the wicket and honing on the fourth stump line. Being cramped for room, Head has often nicked such deliveries after being squared up or has been castled.

“With Travis Head, it’s very obvious, you know, his strength could easily be his weakness, which is if you bowl outside the off stump and it swings a bit, he could definitely call, but also he doesn’t back away from slashing at it. Yeah, and it has swung here a little bit more than in Pakistan, it has, the new ball has, but you have to be spot on with him," Karthik explained.

Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia is scheduled for Tuesday, March 4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

