Morne Morkel wrestles with Arshdeep Singh and Aakash Deep in the nets ahead of 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Birmingham [Watch]

Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel was recently spotted engaging in a fun wrestling session with pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep in the nets ahead of the second Test against England in Birmingham. England won the opening Test in Leeds earlier this week and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second Test will commence on Wednesday (July 2) at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

The Indian contingent has already arrived in Birmingham and started their practice sessions in the nets for the upcoming game. During one of the sessions, bowling coach Morne Morkel was seen wrestling with Arshdeep Singh before Akash Deep briefly joined in to make it a fun three-way battle.

Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep were not part of the playing XI during the Headingley Test, as the team management chose to go in with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

"Pressure is mounting on Gautam Gambhir"- Aakash Chopra on Indian head coach after the team's dismal performance in Test cricket in his tenure

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that pressure is mounting on India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, due to the team's continuous losses and dismal performances in the Test format. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, 'Aakash Chopra', the 47-year-old said:

"Everyone will be questioned. It's cricket's principle in our country. If things go well, everyone is given credit, but when things go wrong, criticism is absolutely obvious. I will still be more patient with Gill because he has become the captain just now. So he will take time to understand things. However, the pressure is mounting on Gautam Gambhir."

"If you look at his returns in red-ball cricket, you will find that he has won very few matches. They won two matches against Bangladesh, one against Australia, lost three against New Zealand, then lost three against Australia, and then lost one against England. So we are only losing, we aren't winning," Chopra elaborated.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

You can view the schedule for the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series here.

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More

