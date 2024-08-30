“Morning India” – Michael Vaughan compares Virat Kohli and Joe Root’s numbers in Tests

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has compared Virat Kohli and Joe Root’s career numbers in Tests in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The social media post came a day after Root scored 143 runs off 206 balls against Sri Lanka in the second Test of the ongoing series.

With 33 tons, he went past Kane Williamson and Steve Smith (32 hundreds each) for most centuries in the format among the Fab 4 list. Kohli, with 29 tons, is also part of the elite list. During his knock, Root also equalled former England skipper Alastair Cook for the most tons in Tests from his country.

On Friday (August 30), Vaughan wrote on X:

It can't be confirmed whether Vaughan indirectly took a dig at Kohli's Test numbers.

Notably, Root is the leading run-getter among the current crop of Test players. The right-handed batter has amassed 12131 runs in 263 innings at an average of 50.33 with the help of 33 tons and 64 half-centuries. The Yorkshire batter has five double centuries in the format. Since 2021, Root has amassed 4451 runs in 87 innings, hitting 16 centuries and 15 fifties. At 33, he is considered the favorite to eclipse legendary Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) for the most Test runs.

Meanwhile, Kohli has 8848 runs in 191 innings at an average of 49.15. The Delhi batter has scored 29 centuries and 30 fifties in Tests. He has also hit seven double centuries. Since 2021, Kohli has scored 1530 runs in 44 innings with the help of two centuries and seven half-centuries.

Overall, Virat Kohli has 26942 runs in 533 matches across formats, including 80 centuries. On the contrary, Joe Root has 19546 runs in 347 games across formats, comprising 49 tons in international cricket.

Joe Root dedicates his 33rd Test ton to Graham Thorpe

Joe Root dedicated his 33rd Test ton to former England stalwart Graham Thorpe, who died after suicide earlier this month. Root said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"I've been very lucky to work with a lot of people, whether it be senior players, coaches, mentors, and Thorpey was one of those people that offered me so much."

"It was nice to be able to think of him in that moment. He's someone that I'm going to sorely miss. He put a lot into my game, into my career, and without his help I definitely wouldn't be where I am now,” he added.

Joe Root is now on the verge of becoming the highest-ever run-getter for England in Tests. The 33-year-old is only behind Cook (12472). No other player has scored over 10,000 runs for England in the format.

