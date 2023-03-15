“Morning Wasim” – England's Michael Vaughan gives epic reply to Wasim Jaffer, shares pic of Jos Buttler with T20 World Cup trophy

Former England captain Michael Vaughan gave an epic reply to ex-Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday, March 15. This came after Jaffer roasted him following Jos Buttler and Co's 3-0 loss in the recently concluded T20I series in Bangladesh.

In a tweet post on Tuesday, Jaffer wrote:

“Hello @MichaelVaughan, long time no see #BAN vs ENG,” alongside a smirking face emoji.

The cricketer wore a Bangladesh jersey (edited) to roast Vaughan.

In response, Vaughan shared a picture of Jos Butter holding the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy, which they won by beating Pakistan in their summit clash last year.

He captioned the quote retweet:

“Morning Wasim ..”

Vaughan further gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user who asked him for a quote after Bangladesh’s whitewash against the visitors. He tweeted:

“They did .. But they are still world champions .. England seem to be very good at peaking for the World cups now .. it’s a good trait to have .. India should try and follow suit,” along with a thumbs-up emoji.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan twitter.com/shailen2577250… Shailendra @Shailen25772506 @MichaelVaughan @imVkohli Do Twitt about world champion they lost in Bangladesh 3-0 @MichaelVaughan @imVkohli Do Twitt about world champion they lost in Bangladesh 3-0 They did .. But they are still world champions .. England seem to be very good at peaking for the World cups now .. it’s a good trait to have .. India should try and follow suit They did .. But they are still world champions .. England seem to be very good at peaking for the World cups now .. it’s a good trait to have .. India should try and follow suit 👍 twitter.com/shailen2577250…

Bangladesh beat England by 16 runs to complete a 3-0 whitewash

Shakib Al Hasan and Co. beat England by 16 runs in the third T20I on Tuesday, March 14, and completed a 3-0 whitewash in the series.

Asked to bat, Bangladesh posted 158/2 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Litton Das’ 73 off 57 and Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 47 off 36.

Meanwhile, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid picked up a wicket apiece.

In response, Dawid Malan (53 off 47) and captain Jos Buttler (40 off 31) gave them a solid start after Phillip Salt’s early wicket. The visitors, however, suffered a middle-order collapse as Bangladesh restricted the visitors to 142/6.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed took a couple of wickets. Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, and Tanvir Islam settled for a wicket apiece.

For the uninitiated, the hosts previously beat the visitors by six and four wickets, courtesy of a four-fer from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and a quickfire fifty from Shanto, in the first two T20Is, respectively.

Jos Buttler and Co. will next host New Zealand for four T20Is and as many ODIs in September.

Poll : 0 votes