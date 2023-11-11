"Most overhyped, overrated batter in the world"- Fans react after Babar Azam's failure in PAK vs ENG 2023 World Cup clash

Pakistan captain Babar Azam suffered another failure in the ongoing 2023 World Cup, which drew criticism from fans across the globe. He could only score 38 (45) in the match against England on Saturday (November 11) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

England batted first in the contest and notched up a daunting total of 337/9 in 50 overs. Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Jonny Bairstow hit half-centuries and starred for the English side in the batting department. Most of the Pakistan bowlers had an off day.

The Asian side then got off to a poor start as they lost both their openers with just 10 on the scoreboard. Babar Azam tried to stabilize things but could not gain any momentum during his 45-ball stay at the crease. He perished in the 14th over, trying to up the ante with an attacking shot against Gus Atkinson.

He ended his 2023 World Cup batting campaign without a century as a result. Pakistan went on to lose the match comfortably by 93 runs in the end. Fans took note of Babar Azam's latest batting failure in a high chase and went on to troll him on X.

Very disappointed with the performance of our team: Babar Azam

At the post-match presentation, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reflected on the loss against England. He bowling and fielding departments, saying:

"Very disappointed with the performance of our team. We are trying our best but unfortunately a couple of close games and after three games we got momentum. If we had won those games it could have been a different story but there were a lot of mistakes with the bowling and fielding."

"To be honest we gave 20-30 runs extra. We did not bowl up to the mark. After the 10th over there were a couple of loose deliveries and the spinners weren't able to give us enough wickets.

On the reasons behind their dismal World Cup campaign, Babar added:

"If your spinners do not take wickets you will struggle and then rely on your fast-bowlers. The pitches are very true. We'll sit together and see. We'll take a lot of positives from the last six weeks. I will try my best to pitch in my experience."

Do you agree with Babar Azam's views above? Let us know in the comments section.