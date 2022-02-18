"Most overrated player" - Twitterati react as Ishan Kishan gets out for 2 off 10 in 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Ishan Kishan's poor form with the bat continued in the second T20I between India and West Indies as well. The wicket-keeper batter managed to score only 2 runs at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Kieron Pollard had asked India to bat first after winning the toss in Kolkata. Ishan Kishan, who scored 35 off 42 balls in the 1st T20I, struggled to find the right timing.

The southpaw was eventually dismissed for two runs off 10 deliveries. Ishan top-edged while flicking a ball from Sheldon Cottrell to hole out to Kyle Mayers.

Meanwhile, fans were disappointed to see Ishan failing to make use of the opportunity. They urged the management to include Ruturaj Gaikwad in playing XI in the last T20I of the series on Sunday.

Here are the reactions:

ASmemesss @asmemesss Ishan Kishan In This Series Ishan Kishan In This Series 😔 https://t.co/2WT7lQSF4t

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Ishan Kishan is now proud member of academy #INDvWI Unreal consistency, it seems he was only waiting for IPL auction to grab 15.25cr, that's pro level move,Ishan Kishan is now proud member of academy Unreal consistency, it seems he was only waiting for IPL auction to grab 15.25cr, that's pro level move,Ishan Kishan is now proud member of academy🔥😍 #INDvWI https://t.co/b9lCv57zPy

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

#IndvsWI Again Ishan Kishan dismissed in low score: Again Ishan Kishan dismissed in low score:#IndvsWI https://t.co/aTheQPt0v0

Akash @yaarrakash Akash ambani after seeing Ishan kishan performance today Akash ambani after seeing Ishan kishan performance today https://t.co/eqV0R2cDYB

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Ishan kishan with Rohit Sharma is big no. Rohit looks to attack in pp and on the other hand ishan keeps on playing dots and keeps Rohit away from strike. #IndvsWI Ishan kishan with Rohit Sharma is big no. Rohit looks to attack in pp and on the other hand ishan keeps on playing dots and keeps Rohit away from strike. #IndvsWI

Bharath @Bharath172028 Rohit sharma planning to improve the skills of suryakumar yadav and ishan kishan(MI PLAYERS) ahead of world cup. So he didn't consider about #Ruturaj gaikwad.If he gives chance to #Ruturaj he definitely confirms his place in world cup. So he preparing kishan as opening batsman. Rohit sharma planning to improve the skills of suryakumar yadav and ishan kishan(MI PLAYERS) ahead of world cup. So he didn't consider about #Ruturajgaikwad.If he gives chance to #Ruturaj he definitely confirms his place in world cup. So he preparing kishan as opening batsman.

Rajesh Paul @Rjrajesh09 No disrespect to Ishan Kishan, but imagine if it was Ruturaj getting out on 35(42) and 2(10).unpopular opinion most overrated player Ishan kishan. Cricket Twitter would have gone crazy. No disrespect to Ishan Kishan, but imagine if it was Ruturaj getting out on 35(42) and 2(10).unpopular opinion most overrated player Ishan kishan. Cricket Twitter would have gone crazy.

Hemant Kumar 🇮🇳 @Hemantkumar398 #RuturajGaikwad #BCCIPolitics There is so much politics in your cricket. The orange cap winner of the last season is sitting on the bench. And Mumbai Indians are playing. #ishankishan There is so much politics in your cricket. The orange cap winner of the last season is sitting on the bench. And Mumbai Indians are playing.#ishankishan #RuturajGaikwad #BCCIPolitics

Despite losing Ishan early in the innings, India didn't falter as Virat Kohli resurrected the innings with a brilliant half-century. The former Indian captain showed intent from the word go and played his shots.

Kohli smacked seven boundaries and one six. But Roston Chase, the pick of the West Indies bowlers, broke his defense to sneak in through the bat and the pad and rattle the stumps.

Reeling at 142/4 in 16.3 overs, the hosts will rely heavily on Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer to give them a swashbuckling finish.

"He will learn with experience and maturity" - Deep Dasgupta on Ishan Kishan

The Jharkhand-born cricketer's ailing form has copped criticism from certain sections with in-form batter Ruturaj Gaikwad waiting in the wings.

As the rough patch continues, former cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes he will keep getting better with experience and maturity. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"Kishan just had one of those days with the bat. He was trying, it was not like he was not trying. Either the shots were finding the fielders or he was not finding the middle of the bat."

Deep added:

“Sometimes what happens is that when you’re trying too hard, you don’t find the middle of the bat. That, I think he will learn with experience and maturity. It is important how he manages such days. So, not the usual Ishan Kishan innings, but it’s alright."

Ishan will have another shot to prove his worth if he manages to retain his berth in the final match of the series on Sunday.

Edited by Aditya Singh