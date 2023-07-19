"Mount Everest sort of innings" – Ramiz Raja lauds Saud Shakeel for double century in SL vs PAK Galle Test

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has lauded Saud Shakeel for his maiden double century in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Day 3 on Tuesday (July 18).

The former PCB chairman compared Shakeel's innings to that of Mount Everest and credited the left-handed batter for his ability to counter spinners on a spin-friendly track.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that it was Shakeel’s innings that shifted the momentum in favour of Pakistan who were reduced to 101-5 in response to the hosts' 312. On his YouTube channel, Raja said:

“Saud Shakeel has played a very big inning. A lot of big players have played for Pakistan who played spin really well, but this is a massive innings, especially in Galle, which is a fortress for Sri Lankan spinners. Scoring 350 runs with tailenders is excellent, a memorable one."

He added:

"A double century at such a young age is a big achievement. He didn’t change his game and trusted the tailenders. The advantage for Pakistan is only because of Saud Shakeel. It was a herculean effort, Mount Everest sort of innings. Amazing batting.”

For the uninitiated, Shakeel scored an unbeaten 208 off 361, including 19 boundaries, becoming the first Pakistan player to score a Test double in Sri Lanka.

The Karachi-born player shared a 177-run partnership with Agha Salman (83 off 113) to lead Pakistan's recovery. The 27-year-old then dominated a 94-run stand with Naseem Shah (6 off 78) for the ninth wicket to take the visitors into the lead as Pakistan eventually took a vital 149-run first-innings lead.

Ramiz Raja also hailed the tailenders for putting up a fight with the bat. He pointed out that Shakeel sticking to conventional cricket and trusting his batting partners were the prime reason for him converting his century into a double:

“When tailenders fight, it shows that the dugout atmosphere is brilliant. At one point in time, we thought that the team will get bowled out for just 150.

"They were five wickets down (for 101), and now they have stretched a lead of almost 150 (149 to be precise). The way Saud Shakeel has played the spinners, it’s massive.”

“What do Pakistan need to do?” – Ramiz Raja shares tips to Babar Azam and Co. after Saud Shakeel masterclass

Ramiz Raja wants Pakistan to dominate Sri Lanka on Day 4. He feels that the visitors should introduce leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed as soon as possible to exploit the conditions. The former player also came up with suggestions for pacers:

“What do Pakistan need to do? Keep Sri Lanka under pressure. There will be wear and tear in the pitch on the fourth and fifth days. Abrar will play a big role because the ball is spinning, and his speed is accurate since there is a slow turn on offer."

Raja added:

"Similarly, pacers should bowl cross-seam and change of pace with different field setups if they don’t get success with the new ball.”

