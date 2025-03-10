Movie clip of Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy star in a cameo appearance goes viral [Watch]

A movie clip of Team India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's cameo appearance has gone viral recently following his stellar performances in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The clip is from a 2014 Tamil movie, Jeeva, a sports drama around cricket. Vishnu Vishal and Sri Divya starred in the central roles of this film, directed by Suseenthiran.

Varun Chakaravarthy played a small cameo role in the movie. An Instagram user shared a small clip on social media platform Instagram, which then went viral. In it, Varun could be seen clapping in the dressing room while a cricket match is going on in the movie.

Varun Chakaravarthy stole the show with the ball for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy, as he ended up as their leading wicket-taker, picking up nine wickets in just three games.

"In such a short career, he has made a mark"- Aakash Chopra on Varun Chakaravarthy's impressive performances for India in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently applauded Varun Chakaravarthy for performing exceptionally for India during crunch moments in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Chopra pointed out that Varun was not even in the initially selected squad and then came in midway, proving to be a game-changer. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' he said:

"Let's talk about Varun Chakaravarthy's mystery. He was a slightly left-field selection. His name wasn't even there in the initial selection. Harshit Rana came for Jasprit Bumrah and Varun came for Yashasvi Jaiswal. He didn't play against Bangladesh and Pakistan, and you started wondering whether he would play or not."

He continued:

"Then India went for the jugular. They played four spinners. They got Varun Chakaravarthy to bowl even in the powerplay. When Travis Head was hitting, he was given the ball. New Zealand got off to a flier. So he was called and got Will Young out. He played only three matches. In such a short career, he has made a mark."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

