"Moye Moye"- Top 10 funny memes after India draw the series with a thumping 106-run win vs South Africa in 3rd T20I

Team India beat South Africa clinically by 106 runs in the third T20I at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday, December 14. The three-match series ended in a draw at 1-1, as the first T20I got washed out and the Proteas won the second match.

After being asked to bat first on Thursday, Team India notched up a daunting total of 201/7 in 20 overs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav led the side from the front with a blistering 55-ball century, his fourth overall in T20Is. He is now level with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell, who also have four T20I centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (60) supported Surya well with a fluent half-century. Keshav Maharaj and Lizaad Williams took two wickets each for South Africa.

During the chase, Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja then spun a web around the South African batters to bundle them out for 95 in 13.5 overs. Kuldeep picked up his second five-wicket haul in T20Is, while Jadeja scalped two wickets. David Miller (35) and Aiden Markram (25) were the only batters to show some resistance in the chase.

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided contested 3rd T20I between India and South Africa on Thursday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes:

"We wanted to play a fearless brand of cricket"- Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav reflected on his knock and the win, saying:

"It's always a good feeling to get a triple-figure score in T20 cricket, but when it's in a winning cause for the team, more than happy in doing that. As I said, we wanted to play a fearless brand of cricket. We wanted to tick that box, bat first, put runs on the board, and try and defend. That's what I wanted from my boys, and they delivered."

He added:

"The boys worked day in and out, played a lot of cricket going into the series, showed a lot of character. Though the first game was washed out, wasn't easy to come here and level the series."

Suryakumar also heaped praise on Kuldeep Yadav, who took a 5-fer on his birthday. The skipper said:

"He's [Kuldeep] always hungry to deliver for the team. Nice birthday present for him, it's his birthday. It's important to know your game and what you can do for your team. I have thought the same, I just go out there and enjoy myself irrespective of the situation."

Both teams will now square off in the three-match ODI series, which begins on December 17 at the same venue.