Australian umpire Simon Taufel recently picked MS Dhoni, Darren Lehmann and Shane Warne as the three biggest cricketing minds that he came across in his umpiring career.

Simon Taufel's meteoric rise through the umpiring ranks is exemplary. The man from New South Wales began umpiring at the age of 24, and he was already officiating in international matches at 29.

MS Dhoni has a sense of humour that people don't see: Simon Taufel

In an interview with Gaurav Kapur, Taufel adjudged Darren Lehmann, Shane Warne and MS Dhoni to be the smartest individuals he has ever seen on the field. He further heaped praise on MS Dhoni saying that his sense of humour and calmness are brilliant.

“MS Dhoni, I find him amazing. He’s got one of the best cricket brains I’ve ever come across – [him], Darren Lehmann and Shane Warne would be the top three cricket brains that I’ve been fortunate to come across. MS Dhoni is so calm – he’s so relaxed – but he’s also got a sense of humour that most people wouldn’t get to see,” he remarked.

MS Dhoni's name doesn't come as a surprise. The 39-year-old has always been praised for his expertise and deep understanding of the game.

Recently, Indian leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav also said that with MS Dhoni behind the wicket, he never needed a coach. The Ranchi man has captained India for nearly a decade and is still sought after by Virat Kohli whenever he struggles on the field.

Darren Lehmann's name might come as a surprise to most as he never captained Australia and even Shane Warne only led in 11 ODIs. The latter, could only become a deputy mostly courtesy his off the field antics.

However, the leg-spinner later led Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and clinched the inaugural edition of the cash-rich competition. Darren Lehmann, on the other hand, became Australia's head coach before resigning after the sandpaper ball-tampering saga.