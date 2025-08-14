"MS Dhoni dropped me from the side" - Former India opener's stunning claim on contemplating early ODI retirement during CB Series 2008

Former India opening batter Virender Sehwag claimed that he considered retiring from ODI cricket in 2007-08. He recalled that he thought of leaving the format after being dropped from the side during the tri-nation series against Australia and Sri Lanka down under.

Sehwag said that he spoke to Sachin Tendulkar about retiring from 50-over cricket. However, the batting maestro urged him to give it some time and not make a decision based on emotion. That decision not to retire from ODIs eventually paid off as he featured in the Indian side, which won the 2011 World Cup in the subcontinent. The 46-year-old told sports commentator Padamjeet Sehrawat on his YouTube channel:

"In the 2007-08 series against Australia, I played the first three matches and then MS Dhoni dropped me from the side. I wasn't picked for a while after that. Then I felt that if I can't be a part of the playing XI, then there was no point in my playing ODI cricket."

"Then I went to Tendulkar and said, 'I am thinking of retiring from ODIs'. He said, 'No, I went through a similar phase in 1999-2000, where I felt I should leave cricket. But that phase came and went. So, you are going through a trough, but it will pass. Don't make any decision when you are emotional. Give yourself some time and 1-2 series, and then take a call.' When that series ended, I played in the next series and made a lot of runs. I played the 2011 World Cup and we won the World Cup as well".

Sehwag played five matches in that tri-nation series in Australia. He made a mere 81 runs before Robin Uthappa was chosen as Sachin Tendulkar's partner at the top of the order.

Former India batter Virender Sehwag speaks about his son Aryavir Sehwag's future as a cricketer

Virender Sehwag's son Aryaveer was selected in Delhi's Under-16 side for the Vijay Merchant Trophy in December 2023. Speaking about his son's future in the game, Sehwag said that he had urged him not to take the pressure of being Virender Sehwag's son. The former India batter said:

"Aryaveer will surely have the pressure on him, but I have been teaching him from when he was young that your father's name would be told to you all the time. That you are Virender Sehwag's son, that you play like he did, that you don't play like he did".

"That pressure will always be on you, but you should not take that pressure. Pressure is something that you give, not take. I have told him he can play the way he wants if he is interested and if he wants to become a cricketer. Things are going well for now. Hope he goes on to play either for India or the Ranji Trophy. He's working hard. He's only 15 and he'll learn a lot in future," Sehwag added.

Aryaveer Sehwag was brought by South Delhi Superstarz for a sum of ₹1 lakh at the Delhi Premier League auction in July 2025.

