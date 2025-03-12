MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir pose together at Rishabh Pant’s sister's wedding [In Picture]

Former Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were seen posing together at Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding. Dhoni and his wife Sakshi traveled to Dehradun to attend the wedding.

Rishabh Pant flew straight back from Dubai after the 2025 Champions Trophy to attend his sister's wedding. MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were seen posing with Pant, his sister and her husband.

Interestingly, Dhoni was wearing a black t-shirt with a morse code print while Gambhir was also wearing a black t-shirt with jeans and shoes as they were all smiles. Meanwhile, Pant was seen in a traditional attire in the same picture.

Gambhir is also the head coach of the senior men's Indian team, which won the 2025 Champions Trophy. India last won the tournament previously in 2013, under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

The former Indian captain arrived on Tuesday while Gambhir joined the function on Wednesday, as per a report by India Today.

Below is the picture of Dhoni and Gambhir posing with Pant and his sister at her wedding ceremony (via @pallav_paliwal on Instagram):

MS Dhoni will be seen in action for CSK in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, has continued to actively participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ever since. He was retained under the 'uncapped player' category by his franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2025 season for ₹4 crore.

Dhoni, along with his other teammates, had already joined CSK's pre-season training camp and will head back to Chennai after attending the wedding to continue training with CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 season, which begins on March 22.

Meanwhile, Gambhir will not be a part of the IPL this time around due to him being the head coach of the national team. He was the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders last year and led them to their third IPL title as well.

Gambhir will reportedly travel with the India A team to prepare ahead of India's Test series against England as he now has some off time, with the IPL season about to begin soon.

