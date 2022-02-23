"MS Dhoni is my idol" - Richa Ghosh on the  inspiration behind her aggressive batting approach

Indian women's team wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh has revealed that MS Dhoni is her idol and the primary inspiration behind adapting an aggressive batting approach.

Ghosh recently came into the spotlight by smashing the fastest-ever ODI fifty by an Indian woman in the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Queensland. Despite her 26-ball half-century, New Zealand emerged victorious in the end.

In a conversation with Indian skipper Mithali Raj on bcci.tv, Ghosh reflected on her whirlwind knock. The 18-year old revealed that while growing up, she was greatly influenced by legendary Indian batter MS Dhoni's attacking batting prowess. Ghosh said:

"During my childhood, I used to look up to my father. I used to practice with him at that time, so I was influenced by his aggressive batting approach. When I began watching matches of Team India, I started following MS Dhoni as I was impressed with his power-hitting abilities with the bat coupled with effective wicket-keeping behind the stumps. He is my idol."

Speaking about her emotions and the response of her parents following the record-breaking knock, Richa Ghosh said:

"It felt really great as it was my first 50. The last time I got out for 44 in Australia but here I was able to continue and reach half-century. I was really happy, and my parents were also elated by it as they called up to congratulate me after the knock."

"I was in awe of her" - Mithali Raj on witnessing Richa Ghosh's knock in the fourth ODI

India's ODI team skipper Mithali Raj disclosed that she was highly impressed after witnessing the special knock of Richa Ghosh from the non-striker's end. The veteran batter reserved high praise for the Siliguri-born wicket-keeper for her exceptional ball-striking ability.

Mithali Raj said:

"I think it was a very nice inning by her. I was in awe of her for the shots she played, the sixes she hit against the wind. They were the shots one could admire from the other end."

The Indian women's team has already lost four ODI matches on the current tour. They will now face the hosts New Zealand in the final ODI of the series on Wednesday.

