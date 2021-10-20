T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni and Indian think-tank come together for a discussion ahead of Australia clash

The Indian cricket team's leadership group was seen having an intense discussion ahead of the warm-up match against Australia on Wednesday.

India mentor MS Dhoni was seen chatting with captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Ravi Shastri in Dubai ahead of the match against Australia.

"What do you reckon is the discussion between the think-tank?" the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) captioned the picture.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India.

India rest Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami

The warm-up match against Australia is India's second and final one before the 2021 T20 World Cup.

On Monday, the Men in Blue defeated England by seven wickets, chasing 189. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan hit brilliant half-centuries in a powerful batting display. Rishabh Pant also impressed with a 14-ball 29.

Against Australia, Rohit Sharma will lead, with Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami given a rest.

"Kohli, Bumrah and Shami are resting today. We wanted to bat first as well, just wanted to try and get runs on the board," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Rohit said that India are looking for a sixth bowling option to give the team the balance they need, with Hardik Pandya's fitness still a concern.

"We want to make sure that we get the sixth bowling option, some options in the batting order as well, we'll try all those things today. Hardik is coming along pretty well, but it'll be a while before he will start to bowl.

Also Read

"He hasn't started bowling, but he should be ready by the start of the tournament. We have quality in the main bowlers, but you need an option for a 6th bowler," Sharma said.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign in the Super 12 stage against Pakistan on October 24 (Sunday).

Edited by Arjun Panchadar