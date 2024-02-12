"MS Dhoni had quick hands but Foakes has the quickest hands in the game" - Alec Stewart hails England wicketkeeper for his glovework

Former England wicketkeeper Alec Stewart has praised the team's current gloveman Ben Foakes for possessing the quickest hands behind the stumps.

Playing in the ongoing five-match Test series against India after a year out of action, Foakes has been impressive in the first two games. The 30-year-old has pulled off six catches and two stumpings thus far on challenging conditions in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to The Times, Stewart paid the highest compliment to Foakes by stating his hands are even quicker than the Indian legend MS Dhoni.

"MS Dhoni had quick hands but Foakes has the quickest hands in the game and the ball stays in them. He does things that no one else can do. His hand speed is second to none. He’s got massive natural talent but his work ethic, and attention to detail, are as good as I’ve come across both when I played and since I’ve been in this role [Director of Surrey cricket club]. He leaves no stone unturned. He works on specifics and the quality of the work is impressive," said Stewart.

Stewart further detailed the specifics Foakes worked on for combating the Indian conditions.

"He knew there would be a lot of spin bowling so it (his training) was 80-20 in favour of his standing-up stuff, which he’s brilliant at anyway — the ball bouncing, the ball turning, the ball keeping low. That’s why I was so pleased for him, after all the hours he’s put in, and then he gets rewarded with some of the catches he took. We’d discuss the position of hs feet, the height he gets, where his hands are. He leads it," added Stewart.

In his 22-match Test career, Foakes has been excellent with his glovework, grabbing 63 catches and affecting eight stumpings.

"People should not underestimate his batting" - Alec Stewart

Alec Stewart cautioned against underestimating Ben Foakes' batting abilities, calling him physically and mentally strong.

Despite being in and out of England's Test side, the Essex-born cricketer has scored over 1,000 runs at an average of 30.72 with two centuries and four half-centuries in his Test career.

"I said a while ago he’s the best in the world and, but for circumstances, he could be coming up to playing 50 or 60 Tests, but I get the need to balance the side and that’s why he’s not played (more). People should not underestimate his batting," said Stewart.

"He averages just shy of 40 in first-class cricket and when he’s played for England he’s been involved in some match-winning partnerships. You need to be not only physically fit and strong, but mentally fit and strong. The biggest thing is, if you miss a chance, how do you deal with it? He’s good at that," he added.

Foakes has struggled with the willow in the India series so far, scoring only 80 runs at an average of 20 in four innings.

He will look to make amends in the upcoming third Test, starting at Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

