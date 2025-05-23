"MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are close" - Cheteshwar Pujara makes big call while naming his all-time India Test XI amid IPL 2025

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara picked his all-time Indian Test XI amid the ongoing IPL 2025 and ahead of the tour of England. The 37-year-old admitted the difficulty in choosing one of MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper but went with the former.
Meanwhile, Pujara also ignored himself at No.3 and conceded the position to former batter Rahul Dravid.
In a conversation with Sport Tak, Pujara weighed in on the wicketkeeper choice between Dhoni and Pant, saying:
"MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are close. Right now it's MS Dhoni because Rishabh Pant is progressing as a cricketer and I hope that at the end of his career I have to say that it can be Rishabh Pant."
Pujara picked Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag as his two openers, followed by Dravid at No.3.
"The openers are a weird combination, both are very strong batters, but Calm and composed Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag, very aggressive. So, this can different way. Number 3. Rahul Dravid."
When asked why he preferred Dravid over himself at one drop, Pujara humbly said:
"He has been a better player. Without any doubt."
Pujara had Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and VVS Laxman at 4, 5, and 6, followed by Dhoni as the gloveman. His all-time Indian Test bowling attack included Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Pujara's all-time Indian Test XI
Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, MS Dhoni, Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kapil Dev
A look at Dhoni and Pant's Test numbers
Comparing MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant's Test numbers is an exercise most Indian fans have exhaustively performed over the years. The former finished his Test career with 4,876 runs in 90 matches at an average of 38.09, including six centuries and 33 half-centuries.
Meanwhile, Pant continues to go strong in his Test career, with 2,948 runs in 43 outings at an average of over 42, including six tons and 15 half-centuries. Coming to the wicketkeeping department, Dhoni is India's all-time leader in dismissals behind the stumps with 294.
On the other hand, Pant is fast catching up with 164 wicketkeeping dismissals in only 43 games.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news