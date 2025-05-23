"MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are close" - Cheteshwar Pujara makes big call while naming his all-time India Test XI amid IPL 2025

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara picked his all-time Indian Test XI amid the ongoing IPL 2025 and ahead of the tour of England. The 37-year-old admitted the difficulty in choosing one of MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper but went with the former.

Ad

Meanwhile, Pujara also ignored himself at No.3 and conceded the position to former batter Rahul Dravid.

In a conversation with Sport Tak, Pujara weighed in on the wicketkeeper choice between Dhoni and Pant, saying:

"MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are close. Right now it's MS Dhoni because Rishabh Pant is progressing as a cricketer and I hope that at the end of his career I have to say that it can be Rishabh Pant."

Ad

Trending

Pujara picked Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag as his two openers, followed by Dravid at No.3.

"The openers are a weird combination, both are very strong batters, but Calm and composed Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag, very aggressive. So, this can different way. Number 3. Rahul Dravid."

When asked why he preferred Dravid over himself at one drop, Pujara humbly said:

"He has been a better player. Without any doubt."

Ad

Pujara had Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and VVS Laxman at 4, 5, and 6, followed by Dhoni as the gloveman. His all-time Indian Test bowling attack included Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Pujara's all-time Indian Test XI

Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, MS Dhoni, Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kapil Dev

A look at Dhoni and Pant's Test numbers

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni have played together only in white-ball formats for India [Credit: Getty]

Comparing MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant's Test numbers is an exercise most Indian fans have exhaustively performed over the years. The former finished his Test career with 4,876 runs in 90 matches at an average of 38.09, including six centuries and 33 half-centuries.

Ad

Meanwhile, Pant continues to go strong in his Test career, with 2,948 runs in 43 outings at an average of over 42, including six tons and 15 half-centuries. Coming to the wicketkeeping department, Dhoni is India's all-time leader in dismissals behind the stumps with 294.

On the other hand, Pant is fast catching up with 164 wicketkeeping dismissals in only 43 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news