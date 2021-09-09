T20 World Cup 2021: “MS Dhoni’s addition a way to use his experience” - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has stated that MS Dhoni’s inclusion as mentor for the T20 World Cup is a means to use his wealth of experience.

The Indian selection committee on Wednesday announced the 15-member squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup. Along with the team, BCCI also named Dhoni as mentor of the squad.

On Thursday, the BCCI took to Twitter to reveal that Ganguly is thrilled with the fact that Dhoni will be guiding the Indian team during the T20 World Cup. The BCCI post read:

“@SGanguly99 President, BCCI is delighted with the move to have @msdhoni on board as #TeamIndia mentor for the #T20WorldCup.”

Along with the post, the BCCI also shared a quote by Ganguly, with the cricket board chief explaining the decision behind picking Dhoni as mentor. The former India skipper said:

“MS Dhoni’s addition to the side is a way to use his experience for the T20 World Cup. I also thank Dhoni for accepting BCCI’s offer to help the team for this tournament.”

Dhoni was the captain the last time India lifted an ICC trophy - the 2013 Champions Trophy. In fact, the 40-year-old is the only captain in world cricket to have lifted all three ICC trophies in the limited-overs format. He was the leader when India won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over World Cup.

MS Dhoni being named mentor a masterstroke: Deep Dasgupta

The Squad is Out! 🙌



What do you make of #TeamIndia for ICC Men's T20 World Cup❓ pic.twitter.com/1ySvJsvbLw — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta has backed the decision to name Dhoni as Team India’s mentor for the 2021 T20 World Cup. Dasgupta described Dhoni as a great strategist and tactician in the T20 format.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said:

"MS Dhoni being the mentor of the team in the dressing room is a masterstroke. MSD has been a great player and as a strategist and a tactician in T20 format, no one else knows better than him. I must congratulate BCCI for making it happen. MS Dhoni is such a character that gels together well and has played with everyone else. He has been a part of the same think tank and so it is a masterstroke."

The Reunion we all have been waiting for 🤝 @msdhoni returns to mentor #TeamIndia for the #T20WorldCup 🙌



How excited are you to see him back? 💙 pic.twitter.com/znPWBLeYNo — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Also Read

India will begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar