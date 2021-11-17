MS Dhoni's new pet 'Honey' accompanies him to a 'chai date' with Sakshi

Former India captain MS Dhoni is quite fond of pets. The decorated cricketer has a few dogs along with a horse in his farmhouse in Ranchi. Dhoni has now welcomed the newest member of his family, a pet parrot.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sakshi Dhoni shared an adorable picture where the champion cricketer can be seen relishing a cup of tea. However, what caught the attention of most fans was a parrot that was resting on his shoulders.

Dhoni has named the parrot 'Honey'. The pictures of the wicketkeeper-batter with his new pet received quite a few messages from his fans.

Here's Sakshi Dhoni's latest Instagram post:

“Mahi” and his “Honey” ! ❤️ #chaidates

MS Dhoni is enjoying time off with his family, after being on the road for a lengthy time owing to his cricketing commitments. He was last seen in action in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, where he captained the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth title.

After the completion of the cash-rich league, the seasoned campaigner joined Team India in a mentorship role for their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in the UAE. While Virat Kohli's side were labeled pre-tourament favorites by many, their journey ended prematurely as they failed to go beyond the league stage in the competition.

MS Dhoni hopeful of competing in IPL 2022

While interacting with fans during the second phase of the IPL 2021, the veteran cricketer had revealed that he wanted to play his final game of the T20 tournament in front of his fans in Chennai.

Here's what he said regarding his farewell match:

"When it comes to farewell, you can still come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, you will come to see me in Chennai when I play my last game over there and I can meet the fans there."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The player brought the curtains down on his stunning international career abruptly on August 15, 2020. However, his statement regarding retirement from the IPL is bound to please his supporters as they will get an opportunity to see him play one last time, and that too from the stands.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think MS Dhoni will continue to lead CSK in next year's IPL? Yes No 11 votes so far