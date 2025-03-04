Muhammad Rizwan sacked from T20I captaincy as Pakistan announce squads for NZ vs PAK 2025 tour

Muhammad Rizwan has been removed from Pakistan's T20I captaincy, with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha set to take charge in the shortest format. However, the wicketkeeper-batter has held on to the ODI captaincy despite Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025 debacle.

Ad

The Men in Green are set to tour New Zealand for two white-ball series, consisting of five T20Is and three 50-over games. Since Rizwan was appointed Pakistan's white-ball captain in October 2024, they have struggled in the shortest format, only winning a T20I series against Zimbabwe, while losing to Australia and South Africa.

All-rounder Shadab Khan has also been recalled to the T20I squad and will be Salman's deputy. Notably, the latter had captained the Men in Green to their T20I series victory against Zimbabwe in December last year.

Ad

Trending

Three uncapped players have also been picked in the T20I squad, namely Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Ali. At the same time, Akif Javed and Mohammad Ali are the uncapped cricketers in the ODI team.

Babar Azam has been kept out of the T20I team and has only found a spot in the ODI side. Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi has been included only for the shortest format.

Aaqib Javed will continue as the interim coach, while Mohammad Yousuf has been appointed as the batting coach. Openers Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman were not considered for selection due to medical reasons.

Ad

Pakistan ODI squad: Muhammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

Ad

Pakistan tour of New Zealand tour schedule:

16 Mar – First T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

18 Mar – Second T20I, University Oval, Dunedin

21 Mar – Third T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

23 Mar – Fourth T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

26 Mar – Fifth T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington

29 Mar – First ODI, McLean Park, Napier

2 Apr – Second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

5 Apr – Third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback