Mukesh Kumar released from India's T20I squad, joins Bengal for Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinal

Mukesh Kumar has joined the Bengal squad for their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinal match against Jharkhand at Eden Gardens. The right-arm pacer has been released from India's T20I squad for the ongoing series against New Zealand.

The uncapped pacer was one of the players picked by the BCCI for the home T20I series against New Zealand. He warmed the benches in the first two T20Is and will miss the third T20I in Ahmedabad as well.

While the BCCI has not posted an official statement about Kumar's release, the fast bowler is currently playing for Bengal at Eden Gardens. It is a clear indication that he will not be a part of India's squad for the series decider against New Zealand on Wednesday.

#ranjitrophy #BengalCricket #INDVsNZT20 Mukesh Kumar got release from the Indian T20I team and he is flying back to Kolkata by today night to ensure the return of Akash-Ishan-Mukesh trio in the Bengal bowling.

Mukesh Kumar has bowled a brilliant spell for Bengal so far

While Mukesh Kumar has made it to the Indian squad for multiple series, he is yet to receive his maiden international cap. It seems like the selectors want him to improve before he represents the Men in Blue at the international level.

The right-arm pacer has gotten off to a great start in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinal match against Jharkhand at Eden Gardens. Mukesh has bowled 15 overs so far, scalping two wickets. His first victim was all-rounder Anukul Roy, whom he dismissed caught out.

Soon after, he sent Pankaj Kumar Kishor back to the dressing room as well. Kumar has conceded 44 runs in his 15 overs and bowled a couple of maiden overs.

Both visitors struggling in 1st & 2nd QF

Jharkhand 135/7 v Bengal

Uttarakhand 107/8 v Karnataka



In the first QF at Eden Gardens two Bihar lad Akash Deep (3) and Mukesh Kumar(2) fighting for Bengal against Jharkhand

Both visitors struggling in 1st & 2nd QF

Jharkhand 135/7 v Bengal

Uttarakhand 107/8 v Karnataka

#RanjiTrophy #Cricket

Akash Deep has supported Mukesh to perfection at Eden Gardens. Deep has picked up three wickets, giving away 27 runs in his 11 overs. Ishan Porel and Akash Ghatak have scalped a wicket each for Bengal. Jharkhand are 136/7 after 53 overs in their first innings. You can follow the live scorecard here.

