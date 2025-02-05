Mumbai Indians players arrive in local taxi for WPL 2025 event [Watch]

Mumbai Indians players Harmanpreet Kaur and Sajeevan Sajana decided to use a local taxi with coaching staff members Jhulan Goswami and Charlotte Edwards to reach a media event for WPL 2025. A video of the four cricket stars using a local taxi has gone viral on social media platforms.

The third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2025) will begin on February 14 in Baroda. Ahead of the mega tournament, players have started to link up with their respective franchises. The teams have also begun promotional and media activities ahead of the new season.

Viral Bhayani shared a reel of Harmanpreet Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Jhulan Goswami and Charlotte Edwards using a taxi to make it to a media event. The taxi driver also had a Mumbai Indians jersey, and she clicked pictures with the cricket stars after the ride ended. You can watch the video here:

Trending

The video has received more than 10,000 likes on Instagram already. Cricket fans showered praise on the Mumbai Indians team members for using a local taxi.

Can Harmanpreet Kaur lead Mumbai Indians to their second WPL trophy?

MI won the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League in 2023. However, in 2024, the Mumbai-based franchise was eliminated before the final. They made it to the playoffs, where they lost against eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator.

Ahead of the new season, MI have bolstered their squad by signing the likes of Nadine de Klerk, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta and Akshita Maheshwari. The MI squad looks strong on paper, with top names like Harmanpreet Kaur and Sajeevan Sajana already retained before the season.

Expand Tweet

Jhulan Goswami has been a part of MI since the inaugural season. She is the team's bowling coach and mentor, while Charlotte Edwards has been the head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️