"Mumbai Indians went into the auction for sure but only as mere spectators" - Anjum Chopra on MI's acquisitions heading into WPL 2024

Anjum Chopra has pointed out that the Mumbai Indians (MI) were already a formidable unit and didn't need to make too many changes to their squad heading into WPL 2024.

MI were the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) champions, beating the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final last year. They bought five players for a total sum of ₹1.65 crore at the auction last year.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Mumbai Indians were already a settled unit ahead of the auction. She said (0:10):

"The biggest advantage of winning the tournament is that you don't need to change much. Mumbai Indians went into the auction for sure but only as mere spectators. They shopped a little but they didn't need to shop much because the winning team knows that most of their things are well-oiled."

The former India captain believes MI's new acquisitions will make them an even stronger unit.

"Their small, small picks they have made are excellent. They are impactful and long-term serving players. They brought in an experienced campaigner in Shabnim Ismail. They picked a few domestic players as well. Their nucleus hasn't changed much. The additions will only strengthen this lineup," Chopra stated.

Shabnim Ismail (₹1.20 crore) was the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's costliest buy at the auction. They also acquired Sajeevan Sajana (₹15 lakh), Amandeep Kaur (₹10 lakh), Fatima Jaffer (₹10 lakh) and Keerthana Balakrishnan (₹10 lakh) to complete a full-strength 18-member squad.

"You don't need to change the opening combination of Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia" - Anjum Chopra on Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI

Yastika Bhatia (left) and Hayley Matthews formed a successful opening pair in WPL 2023. [P/C: Getty]

While picking the Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI, Anjum Chopra noted that they have an excellent top seven. She elaborated (2:05):

"If we talk about the first XI, we have a lot of options. You don't need to change the opening combination of Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia. Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar are outstanding."

The cricketer-turned-commentator expects Isabelle Wong and Shabnim Ismail to compete for the final overseas position in the playing XI.

"You don't need to change that batting order at all. Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque and Humaira Kazi can come in the middle. I have left the 11th name because Issy Wong was doing fast bowling for the Mumbai Indians last season but she will have competition with Shabnim Ismail this year," Chopra observed.

Anjum Chopra's probable MI playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia. Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi, Isabelle Wong/Shabnim Ismail

