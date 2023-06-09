"Mumbai ka sabse expensive car" - Prithvi Shaw enjoys autorickshaw ride

Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw was recently captured enjoying an autorickshaw ride in Mumbai.

He shared an Instagram story on Friday, June 9, giving fans a glimpse of his journey. Shaw posted a short clip of him in the autorickshaw on social media. He also cheekily labeled the three-wheeler as the most expensive car in Mumbai.

Screenshot of Prithvi Shaw's recent Instagram story

Shaw had a fantastic start to his Test career, smashing a scintillating century on debut against West Indies in October 2018. However, he lost his place in the team following a string of poor performances.

The right-handed batter impressed many with his batting exploits in domestic cricket this year, making headlines with a 379-run knock against Assam in Ranji Trophy.

Thanks to his domestic cricket outings, he was recalled to the national team in January. While he was named in the T20I squad for the three-match home series against New Zealand, he had to warm the bench in all of those games.

Prithvi Shaw failed to impress with the bat in IPL 2023

The recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) was of utmost importance for Prithvi Shaw as he looked to reclaim his place in India's white-ball teams.

Shaw was consistently overlooked by the selectors in the recent past and the likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad seemed to have piped him in the pecking order.

However, much to the disappointment of fans, Shaw failed to get going for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023. He was even dropped from the playing XI after failing to deliver in the first few matches.

While he did bounce back by scoring 54 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on his return, it was a season to forget for the 23-year-old. Shaw finished with 106 runs from his eight appearances at an average of 13.25.

The Capitals endured a disastrous campaign as they were the first team to be eliminated from the race to the playoffs. With five wins from 14 games, DC finished ninth in the points table.

