"Mumbai lobby politics working smoothly" - Fans erupt after Selectors ignore KKR star Rinku Singh for India vs West Indies T20I series

By Balakrishna
Modified Jul 05, 2023 21:40 IST
Fans express frustration after Rinku Singh's non-selection in Indian T20I team.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh failed to secure a spot in the Indian T20I squad for the West Indies tour despite his stellar performances in IPL 2023.

On Wednesday (July 5) night, the selectors named a 15-man Team India squad for the 5-match T20I series against West Indies. Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja are again missing from the list. Hardik Pandya will continue as the skipper in the shortest format, with Suryakumar Yadav as deputy.

Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have earned maiden call-ups to the Indian T20I side after putting on impressive performances this season in IPL. Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan made comebacks after missing the previous series.

Squad for West Indies series: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Rinku Singh, in particular, was one of the standout players of IPL 2023, as he played the difficult role of a finisher with aplomb and delivered multiple match-winning contributions for KKR. Across 14 games, he scored 474 runs batting mostly at number 5 or below, at an impressive strike rate of 149.35.

He also produced one of the best knocks in IPL history this season when he did the unthinkable by smashing five sixes in the final over of a chase against Gujarat Titans to help KKR win.

After such performances, everyone felt that Rinku Singh might be drafted into the Indian T20I squad right after IPL as they require a reliable finisher in the team. However, the selectors ignored him for the West Indies series.

Fans were heavily disheartened after learning about the development and expressed their reactions through Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

No Rinku Singh for the T20i series against West Indies.- The heroics of IPL didn't work for Rinku sadly! https://t.co/p1iNGhsmVD
I'm surprised how Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma didn't get picked in the t20i squad. Rinku Singh especially cause they're in desperate need of a finisher and he fits the bill perfectly at this point of time. Why destroy the young man's confidence like that!!??
Tilak Verma selected ahead of Rinku Singh & Gaikwad Mumbai Indians lobby. Runs in IPL 2023Gaikwad - 590 | 6s - 30Rinku - 474 | 6s - 29Tilak - 343 | 6s - 23 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Happy for Tilak Varma but shocked there is no Rinku Singh. twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…
@CricCrazyJohns Did Rinku Singh also pointed towards selectors after scoring 5 sixes ?? 🤔
Feel for Rinku Singh. No place in the T20 setup vs West Indies after doing so well in IPL & domestic. Hoping he gets a place very soon. https://t.co/oDrVTERc8X
Rinku Singh and jithesh Sharma isn't part of India's T20 squad for the series against West Indies. What a shame 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #WIvIND #INDvsWI https://t.co/RKKETozioW
Rinku Singh Robbed 😖😧💔#WIvIND #RinkuSingh https://t.co/cG4ugfApaV
No Rinku Singh 💔In T20Is Squad against West Indies.#TeamIndia #WIvIND #T20 https://t.co/nrKqlzb81U
No Rinku Singh in T20I squad 💔Your time will come soon @rinkusingh235 🙌 https://t.co/S0ip3oigVN
@BCCI No Lord Rinku😳Not my team🙏🏻
Justice for Rinku Singh 💔#WIvIND | #RinkuSingh | #WIvsIND https://t.co/N43e0EDiys
No #RinkuSingh in the squad is a travesty. Questionable selection calls continue. Elated for Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Bishnoi though. Hope Samson makes the most of his chances this time around. #SanjuSamson #WIvIND twitter.com/bcci/status/16…
Rinku Singh deserved a spot in T20 squad 😢🤐..................#RinkuSingh #BCCI #INDvsWI
How this t20 team be without Rinku Singh very dissatisfied selection @BCCI @vikrantgupta73 @manoj_dimri @Dheerajsingh_
No Rinku Singh in the squad.#WIvIND https://t.co/n6c9TG9MfZ
Rinku Singh isn't part of India's T20 squad for the series against West Indies. What a shame 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #WIvIND
Tilak verma but no Rinku singh 😂😂😂They will bring Rinku in teamVery close to t20wc or during t20wc So that he will not be able to adjust and they will remove him twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…
Feel for Rinku Singh. No place in the T20 setup vs West Indies after doing so well in IPL & domestic. Hoping he gets a place very soon.#rinkusingh#bcci #IndianCricketTeam
@CricCrazyJohns Where is rinku singh? He has done so well in ipl and also first class.
No Rinku Singh for the T20i series against West Indies.@BCCI kya hee kar rahe ho yaar itna achchha to khelta hai.Ms dhoni <<< Rinku Singh https://t.co/fK8V6136eG
@WisdenIndia Tilak verma is selected but Rinku singh isn't. This shows how mumbai lobby running bcci and sadly destroying our cricket
@BCCI Feel for Rinku Singh. No place in the T20 setup vs West Indies after doing so well in IPL & domestic. Hoping he gets a place very soon.
Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma very unlucky to miss out when players like Ishan Kishan are backed after repeated failures.
Rinku Singh robbed.New chief selector, but same old story.#CricketTwitter
WTF where’s Rinku Singh?! Did he celebrate in front of selectors too?! twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…
Happy to see Yashasvi and Tilak getting their opportunities during the team's transition, but it feels like we missed out on a potential finisher in Rinku Singh. With Hardik's role changing, having another power hitter would have been advantageous!! twitter.com/bcci/status/16…
Feel for Rinku Singh Definitely deserve Indian team #RinkuSingh https://t.co/6cNHmtY6fz
Tilak Varma over Rinku Singh in Indian Squad against West Indies. Mumbai lobby poltics working smoothly 👍#WIvIND https://t.co/gUQPH7zIcI

The complete schedule for the 5-match T20I series between India and West Indies

August 3 (Thursday): 1st T20I, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (8:00 pm IST)

August 6 (Sunday): 2nd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 pm IST)

August 8 (Tuesday): 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 pm IST)

August 12 (Saturday): 4th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 pm IST)

August 13 (Sunday): 5th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 pm IST)

Edited by Yash Singh
