Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh failed to secure a spot in the Indian T20I squad for the West Indies tour despite his stellar performances in IPL 2023.

On Wednesday (July 5) night, the selectors named a 15-man Team India squad for the 5-match T20I series against West Indies. Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja are again missing from the list. Hardik Pandya will continue as the skipper in the shortest format, with Suryakumar Yadav as deputy.

Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have earned maiden call-ups to the Indian T20I side after putting on impressive performances this season in IPL. Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan made comebacks after missing the previous series.

Squad for West Indies series: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Rinku Singh, in particular, was one of the standout players of IPL 2023, as he played the difficult role of a finisher with aplomb and delivered multiple match-winning contributions for KKR. Across 14 games, he scored 474 runs batting mostly at number 5 or below, at an impressive strike rate of 149.35.

He also produced one of the best knocks in IPL history this season when he did the unthinkable by smashing five sixes in the final over of a chase against Gujarat Titans to help KKR win.

After such performances, everyone felt that Rinku Singh might be drafted into the Indian T20I squad right after IPL as they require a reliable finisher in the team. However, the selectors ignored him for the West Indies series.

Fans were heavily disheartened after learning about the development and expressed their reactions through Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra No Rinku Singh for the T20i series against West Indies.



- The heroics of IPL didn't work for Rinku sadly! No Rinku Singh for the T20i series against West Indies.- The heroics of IPL didn't work for Rinku sadly! https://t.co/p1iNGhsmVD

Troll cricket unlimitedd @TUnlimitedd I'm surprised how Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma didn't get picked in the t20i squad. Rinku Singh especially cause they're in desperate need of a finisher and he fits the bill perfectly at this point of time. Why destroy the young man's confidence like that!!?? I'm surprised how Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma didn't get picked in the t20i squad. Rinku Singh especially cause they're in desperate need of a finisher and he fits the bill perfectly at this point of time. Why destroy the young man's confidence like that!!??

M @anngrypakiistan



Mumbai Indians lobby.



Runs in IPL 2023



Gaikwad - 590 | 6s - 30

Rinku - 474 | 6s - 29

Tilak - 343 | 6s - 23 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian T20 team vs West Indies:



Ishan (wk), Gill, Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. Indian T20 team vs West Indies:Ishan (wk), Gill, Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. https://t.co/P7wwEtXMnV Tilak Verma selected ahead of Rinku Singh & GaikwadMumbai Indians lobby.Runs in IPL 2023Gaikwad - 590 | 6s - 30Rinku - 474 | 6s - 29Tilak - 343 | 6s - 23 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tilak Verma selected ahead of Rinku Singh & Gaikwad Mumbai Indians lobby. Runs in IPL 2023Gaikwad - 590 | 6s - 30Rinku - 474 | 6s - 29Tilak - 343 | 6s - 23 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Awarapan 🇮🇳 @KingSlayer_Rule BCCI @BCCI India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. Happy for Tilak Varma but shocked there is no Rinku Singh. twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… Happy for Tilak Varma but shocked there is no Rinku Singh. twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…

Ali Mehdi @MehdiTweetz @CricCrazyJohns Did Rinku Singh also pointed towards selectors after scoring 5 sixes ?? 🤔 @CricCrazyJohns Did Rinku Singh also pointed towards selectors after scoring 5 sixes ?? 🤔

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Feel for Rinku Singh.



No place in the T20 setup vs West Indies after doing so well in IPL & domestic.



Hoping he gets a place very soon. Feel for Rinku Singh. No place in the T20 setup vs West Indies after doing so well in IPL & domestic. Hoping he gets a place very soon. https://t.co/oDrVTERc8X

👌👑🌟 @superking1818 🏼 🏼 🏼 #WIvIND #INDvsWI Rinku Singh and jithesh Sharma isn't part of India's T20 squad for the series against West Indies. What a shame Rinku Singh and jithesh Sharma isn't part of India's T20 squad for the series against West Indies. What a shame 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #WIvIND #INDvsWI https://t.co/RKKETozioW

Utsav 💔 @utsav045



Your time will come soon No Rinku Singh in T20I squadYour time will come soon @rinkusingh235 No Rinku Singh in T20I squad 💔Your time will come soon @rinkusingh235 🙌 https://t.co/S0ip3oigVN

Vishesh Roy @vroy38 #WIvIND twitter.com/bcci/status/16… BCCI @BCCI India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. No #RinkuSingh in the squad is a travesty. Questionable selection calls continue. Elated for Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Bishnoi though. Hope Samson makes the most of his chances this time around. #SanjuSamson No #RinkuSingh in the squad is a travesty. Questionable selection calls continue. Elated for Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Bishnoi though. Hope Samson makes the most of his chances this time around. #SanjuSamson #WIvIND twitter.com/bcci/status/16…

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan 🏼 🏼 🏼 #WIvIND Rinku Singh isn't part of India's T20 squad for the series against West Indies. What a shame Rinku Singh isn't part of India's T20 squad for the series against West Indies. What a shame 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #WIvIND

U(bye) @Ggsrkfan0



They will bring Rinku in team

Very close to t20wc or during t20wc



So that he will not be able to adjust and they will remove him BCCI @BCCI India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. Tilak verma but no Rinku singhThey will bring Rinku in teamVery close to t20wc or during t20wcSo that he will not be able to adjust and they will remove him twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… Tilak verma but no Rinku singh 😂😂😂They will bring Rinku in teamVery close to t20wc or during t20wc So that he will not be able to adjust and they will remove him twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…

saiifuu @__saiifuu



No place in the T20 setup vs West Indies after doing so well in IPL & domestic.



Hoping he gets a place very soon.



#rinkusingh

#bcci #IndianCricketTeam Feel for Rinku Singh.No place in the T20 setup vs West Indies after doing so well in IPL & domestic.Hoping he gets a place very soon. Feel for Rinku Singh. No place in the T20 setup vs West Indies after doing so well in IPL & domestic. Hoping he gets a place very soon.#rinkusingh#bcci #IndianCricketTeam

Mustafa Masood Qureshi @mustafamasood23 @CricCrazyJohns Where is rinku singh? He has done so well in ipl and also first class. @CricCrazyJohns Where is rinku singh? He has done so well in ipl and also first class.

NazimxVirat¹⁸👑 @Nazimtweeet



kya hee kar rahe ho yaar itna achchha to khelta hai.



Ms dhoni <<< Rinku Singh No Rinku Singh for the T20i series against West Indies. @BCCI kya hee kar rahe ho yaar itna achchha to khelta hai.Ms dhoni <<< Rinku Singh No Rinku Singh for the T20i series against West Indies.@BCCI kya hee kar rahe ho yaar itna achchha to khelta hai.Ms dhoni <<< Rinku Singh https://t.co/fK8V6136eG

nuktacheeni @nuktacheenii @WisdenIndia Tilak verma is selected but Rinku singh isn't. This shows how mumbai lobby running bcci and sadly destroying our cricket @WisdenIndia Tilak verma is selected but Rinku singh isn't. This shows how mumbai lobby running bcci and sadly destroying our cricket

Vikas Sharma @vikas_inkman



No place in the T20 setup vs West Indies after doing so well in IPL & domestic.



Hoping he gets a place very soon. @BCCI Feel for Rinku Singh.No place in the T20 setup vs West Indies after doing so well in IPL & domestic.Hoping he gets a place very soon. @BCCI Feel for Rinku Singh. No place in the T20 setup vs West Indies after doing so well in IPL & domestic. Hoping he gets a place very soon.

Arnab Basu. @ArnabBasu21 Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma very unlucky to miss out when players like Ishan Kishan are backed after repeated failures. Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma very unlucky to miss out when players like Ishan Kishan are backed after repeated failures.

Ajitdeep @CHAIHOLIC_

New chief selector, but same old story.



#CricketTwitter Rinku Singh robbed.New chief selector, but same old story. Rinku Singh robbed.New chief selector, but same old story.#CricketTwitter

Vasanth 💫 @gully_point Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian T20 team vs West Indies:



Ishan (wk), Gill, Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. Indian T20 team vs West Indies:Ishan (wk), Gill, Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. https://t.co/P7wwEtXMnV WTF where’s Rinku Singh?! Did he celebrate in front of selectors too?! twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… WTF where’s Rinku Singh?! Did he celebrate in front of selectors too?! twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla BCCI @BCCI India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. Happy to see Yashasvi and Tilak getting their opportunities during the team's transition, but it feels like we missed out on a potential finisher in Rinku Singh. With Hardik's role changing, having another power hitter would have been advantageous!! twitter.com/bcci/status/16… Happy to see Yashasvi and Tilak getting their opportunities during the team's transition, but it feels like we missed out on a potential finisher in Rinku Singh. With Hardik's role changing, having another power hitter would have been advantageous!! twitter.com/bcci/status/16…

Akshat @AkshatOM10



#WIvIND Tilak Varma over Rinku Singh in Indian Squad against West Indies. Mumbai lobby poltics working smoothly Tilak Varma over Rinku Singh in Indian Squad against West Indies. Mumbai lobby poltics working smoothly 👍#WIvIND https://t.co/gUQPH7zIcI

The complete schedule for the 5-match T20I series between India and West Indies

August 3 (Thursday): 1st T20I, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (8:00 pm IST)

August 6 (Sunday): 2nd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 pm IST)

August 8 (Tuesday): 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 pm IST)

August 12 (Saturday): 4th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 pm IST)

August 13 (Sunday): 5th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 pm IST)

