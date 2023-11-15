Mumbai weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs New Zealand semi-final match?

Team India and New Zealand will square off against each other in the first semi-final of the ICC ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Blackcaps made a rollicking start to the tournament, winning four matches on the trot. However, their campaign took a downslide, losing four consecutive games. With their chances of making it to the semi-final hanging by the wire, they beat Sri Lanka convincingly to sail through to the knockouts.

India, on the other hand, have been the best team by far in the ODI World Cup. They have all their group games to finish on top of the standings with 18 points from nine matches.

However, knockouts are a different ball game and given India's dismal record in the semi-finals, the plot gets more enticing.

While the buzz surrounding the semi-final is at an all-time high, there is significant interest in how the weather will pan out in Mumbai on Wednesday. According to Accuweather, there is no forecast of rain in and around Mumbai on November 15. The cloud cover throughout the game would be around one percent.

Thus, fans can anticipate a full 100 overs of game and a winner, who will play the all-important final in Ahmedabad on November 19.

"Can be the game-changer for India in the semi-final" - Sreesanth on Rohit Sharma

Former Indian fast bowler Sreesanth feels current skipper Rohit Sharma could be the game-changer for the Men in Blue in Wednesday's semi-final against New Zealand.

During a chat with Sportskeeda, Sreesanth said:

"Sharmaji ka beta, Rohit Sharma, he can be the game-changer for India in the semi-final against New Zealand. He has played an excellent knock in the Asia Cup and I feel that tomorrow he will play a captain’s knock at Wankhede - his home ground. He will be ready and the crowd will also back him."

Rohit Sharma has been in fabulous form in the World Cup. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the competition with 503 runs from nine games at an average of 55.88, including one hundred and three half-centuries.