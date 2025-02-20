“Munde pure tagde hai” - Shikhar Dhawan engages in light-hearted exchange with India players ahead of IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer and official ambassador for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Shikhar Dhawan, enjoyed a fun-filled conversation with the Men in Blue players. The interaction took place ahead of India’s opening encounter against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy on Thursday, February 20.

Ad

Ahead of the game, Dhawan and Virat Kohli shared a hug while breaking into some bhangra. Meanwhile, Dhawan's former opening partner and current India captain Rohit Sharma praised him for looking as sharp as ever, urging him to join in. KL Rahul also complimented the 39-year-old, noting that he looked fitter than ever.

After meeting the players, Dhawan shared his thoughts, saying:

“Recreated my memories and meeting my boys after such a long time, it’s a great feeling, I’m very very happy. Munde pure tagde hai [The boys are tough].”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2024. The southpaw remains India's top run-scorer in the Champions Trophy, having featured in two editions (2013 and 2017). In 10 matches, he scored 701 runs at an average of 77.88, including three fifties and as many centuries, with his highest score being 125.

Century from Towhid Hridoy helps Bangladesh post a respectable total in their clash against India

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, but their innings got off to a disastrous start, losing three wickets for just 26 runs.

Ad

Axar Patel came into the attack in the ninth over and removed Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim in consecutive deliveries. However, he was denied a hat-trick when Rohit Sharma dropped a simple catch of Jaker Ali at first slip.

Towhid Hridoy and Jaker then steadied the innings for Bangladesh. India missed a couple of chances as the pair added 154 runs off 206 balls for the sixth wicket before Jaker was dismissed for 68. Hridoy played a brilliant innings, scoring 100 off 118 balls.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami took five wickets for India as Bangladesh were bowled out for 228 in 49.4 overs. In response, India have made a strong start, reaching 41/0 after seven overs, with Rohit Sharma (28) and Shubman Gill (13) at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news