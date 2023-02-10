Murali Vijay’s dig at ‘surprised’ Sanjay Manjrekar: “Some Mumbai ex-players can never be appreciative of the south”

Former India Test opener Murali Vijay has lashed out at Sanjay Manjrekar over a comment the latter made on air during Day 2 of the India-Australia Test in Nagpur on Friday, February 10.

In the first session of play, a stat was put up by the host broadcaster regarding conversion rates of Indian openers in Tests at home. Vijay was at the top of the list. Reacting to the same, Manjrekar commented that he was “surprised” to see the former Tamil Nadu player occupying the number one spot.

Vijay wasn’t too pleased with Manjrekar’s observation. Taking to Twitter, he lashed out at the Indian commentator and wrote:

“Some Mumbai ex players can never be appreciative of the south! #showsomelove #equality #fairplayforall @sanjaymanjrekar @BCCI.”

The 38-year-old Vijay played 61 Tests for India from 2008 to 2018, scoring 3982 runs at an average of 38.28, with 12 hundreds and 15 fifties. He also represented the country in 17 ODIs and nine T20Is. Vijay announced his retirement from international cricket on January 30 this year.

“It was an honor representing India at the highest level of sport” - Murali Vijay in retirement note

Vijay, whose last Test for India was against Australia in Perth in December 2018, took to Twitter to announce his retirement from international cricket last month. Sharing a note on his social media handle, he wrote:

“Today, with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. My journey from 2002 to 2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life, for it was an honor representing India at the highest level of sport."

Adding that he was excited to explore new opportunities in the game, including the business side, he wrote:

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer, and I look forward to this new chapter in my life. I wish all my former teammates and the Indian cricket team all the best for future endeavours.”

Apart from India, Vijay also represented four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the T20 league. Overall, he played 106 IPL games, scoring 2619 runs at an average of 25.93 and a strike rate of 121.87, with two hundreds and 13 fifties to his name.

