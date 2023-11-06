“Murkh” – Fans react as former Pakistan cricketer says, ‘DRS manipulate ho raha hai,’ after India beat South Africa by 243 runs in 2023 World Cup

Amid the ongoing 2023 World Cup, former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza, who recently went viral for his controversial statement regarding India’s bowling, has once again pointed the finger at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

This time Raza has claimed that the Decision Review System (DRS) was manipulated by the BCCI. The reaction came as India took two smart reviews to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen by Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, respectively, during their match against South Africa on Sunday.

How Rassie van der Dussen (left) and Heinrich Klassen lost their wicket in IND vs SA 2023 World Cup match.

Hasan Raza told ABN news:

“Phir yahi baat hai ki technology ki baat kar rahe they ham, jaha par DRS liya gaya, van der Dussen main batters hai wahan par. Left-arm spinner ka ball jo hai wo spin hoke kese ja sakta hai, leg stump ka ball gira hua gend wapis middle stump me kese ja sakta hai? In cheezon ko thoda sa check kiya jaye. DRS manipulate ho raha hai jarur aur yeh nazar aa raha hai.”

Translated version:

“Again, we are talking about the technology. Van der Dussen was the main batter when the DRS was taken. How come the left-arm spinner’s delivery can spin from the leg stump towards the middle stump? Please check these things. DRS is being manipulated, it’s clear.”

Surprisingly, Jadeja also bowled out David Miller and Keshav Maharaj, where the deliveries spun from the leg towards the middle stump.

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time that Raza has accused the BCCI. He recently claimed that the Indian bowlers get special balls to generate more swing.

Fans on X roasted Raza for his comments. One user shared a meme that reads:

“Murkh (Foolish).”

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Hasan Raza has represented Pakistan in seven Tests and 16 ODIs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli star as India beat South Africa by 243 runs in World Cup fixture

Virat Kohli’s record ton followed by Ravindra Jadeja’s fifer helped India thrash South Africa by 243 runs in the 2023 World Cup match on Sunday, November 5.

Batting first, India posted 326/5 in their allotted 50 overs. Virat Kohli smacked 101 off 121 balls, including 10 boundaries, while Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with 77 off 87 deliveries, comprising two maximums and seven boundaries.

Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi picked up one wicket apiece.

Expand Tweet

In response, South Africa were bundled out for 83 in 27.1 overs as the batting unit failed to deliver.

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 5/33, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets apiece. Mohammed Siraj also settled for one dismissal.

With the win, the Men in Blue stretched their unbeaten streak to eight matches in the World Cup. They will play their last league game against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12.