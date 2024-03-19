Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series

In a big blow for hosts Bangladesh, experienced wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to a fractured right thumb, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officially confirmed on Tuesday, March 19.

The 36-year-old sustained the injury during the third and final ODI of the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, March 18, and subsequently went for an MRI scan.

A replacement, though, is yet to be named by the BCB. Mushfiqur is currently the highest run-getter for his nation in the longest format of the game with 5676 runs in 88 matches.

Can Sri Lanka end their tour on a high or will Bangladesh continue their winning momentum?

While the visitors clinched the T20I series 2-1, Najmul Hossain Shanto's men sealed the ODIs by the same margin after winning the first and the third games by six wickets and four wickets, respectively. The two-match Test series is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 22, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The caravan will then shift to Chattogram for the second and final game of the Test series which will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from Saturday, March 30.

Bangladesh's previous Test assignment at home against New Zealand turned out to be a memorable one as the two-match series ended 1-1. The Kiwis bounced back from a 150-run defeat in the first Test at Sylhet, to share the honours by winning the second game at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka by four wickets.

