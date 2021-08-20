"He has been aggressive and keen to make things happen"- Mushtaq Mohammad impressed with Virat Kohli's captaincy in the series 

Former Pakistan captain Mushtaq Mohammad heaped praise on Virat Kohli's captaincy and attitude, which has arguably been one of the focal points in the ongoing series. Virat Kohli became the fourth most successful Test captain of all-time after leading India to a 151-run win at Lord's.

What a game of cricket 👌

Everyone stepping up, love the commitment and attitude. Way to go boys 🇮🇳 💪 pic.twitter.com/hSgmxkLiiP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2021

While he has not enjoyed a fruitful period with his bat, that has not deterred him from his aggressive approach on the field. The skipper was very vocal and highly animated on the final day that saw India bowl out England in 52 overs to secure the win.

#OnThisDay in 2008, @imVkohli made his debut in international cricket.



13 years later, with 4⃣3⃣8⃣ international matches & 2⃣2⃣,9⃣3⃣7⃣ runs under his belt, the #TeamIndia captain remains one of the finest cricketers going around. 👏 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hQaihyNQJF — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2021

Mushtaq Mohammad praised Kohli for his ability to motivate the side. While Mushtaq admits that Kohli can go over the top with his antics, he believes the Indian skipper is good at heart. While speaking to The Telegraph, he said:

“Virat has been aggressive and keen to make things happen. He is inspirational and can motivate the side single-handedly. That’s his way of expressing things.

“It’s not that I agree with his thinking all the time. Sometimes he does go over the top but if you know him you will understand he’s a good person at heart.”

Can't rule England out: Mushtaq Mohammad

England have been a step behind India in the ongoing Test series and most of it goes to their poor batting displays. Barring Joe Root, no batsman has looked in command. While pundits and fans are favoring India winning the series in England for the first time since 2007, Mushtaq feels that the hosts cannot be ruled out as of yet. Mushtaq added:

“Joe Root’s team has been let down by batting. The top-3 have been vulnerable along with Jos Buttler. But you can’t rule them out, they are capable of turning it around on home turf if they get enough runs.”

England are bound to make some changes to their batting unit, especially in the top order. Rory Burns potentially retained his place following a decent outing in the first innings of the second Test, but the same cannot be said for Dom Sibley.

Haseeb Hameed could be looked into as a potential opener while Ollie Pope could be slotted into playing XI as well.

