"India should include him in the XI because the ball will turn after three days" - Mushtaq Mohammad vouches for R Ashwin's inclusion 

Former Pakistan captain Mushtaq Mohammad feels that Ravichandran Ashwin must be a part of the Indian playing XI for the remaining Test matches. He feels that one of the four seamers can make way to include the off-spinner.

What a test match!! 2 days on the bounce now!! #INDvENG Top team effort and well done to all the boys🤩🤩👌👌 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 16, 2021

India's approach to playing four-seamers has paid dividends so far with a 1-0 lead in the series. The pacers have accounted for all the wickets in the series so far for the visitors. This only marks the first instance for India where fast bowlers have accounted for all the wickets in two successive Test matches. Ravindra Jadeja has been used in spells so far, but he is yet to scalp a wicket.

Mushtaq Mohammad believes that Ashwin will get a lot of help from the pitch after Day 3. He added that Ashwin's credentials as a match-winner was more than enough to warrant him a place in the team for the first two Tests. Speaking to The Telegraph, he said:

“It might sound stupid but India could have done with three pacers... Ashwin should have played simply because he is a match-winner. He gives extra leverage to the side when the ball is turning. India should include him in the XI because the ball will turn after three days. One pacer can then sit out,”

The former leg-spinner spoke highly of the work done by the pace trio of Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. He thinks Ishant Sharma should be the bowler making way for R Ashwin.

Ashwin can be an important part of India’s gameplan: Mushtaq Mohammad

The off-spinner came into the series on the back of some serious form, but could not find a place in the playing XI. The former Pakistani leg-spinner firmly believes the team could use Ashwin's all-round abilities as they have been carried by the performances of the pacers. Moreover, he is not convinced with Jadeja's bowling attributes. He added:

“Ashwin will provide the perfect balance. Jadeja has to work on his bowling. He is giving away too many full length and half volleys making it easier for the batsmen... His batting is good and he brings positive energy on the field but his bowling is neither here nor there... Not acceptable in Test matches,”

“Ashwin can be an important part of India’s gameplan. He can also bat well, better than Ishant. I would always play two spinners at this time of the year. You have to be able to turn the ball on spinning wickets. Jadeja is disappointing and Ashwin must play.”

Team India attained a vital 1-0 win following a win by 151 runs at Lord's. They will face England at Headingley, Leeds following a lengthy break.

