"Must be the pitch" - Fans brutally troll Australia for getting bowled out for 188 in 1st ODI vs India

The Indian bowlers ran rampant in the ODI series opener against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field first on the surface. Australian opener Mitchell Marsh took on the Men in Blue bowlers early in the innings with a quick-fire 81-run knock before falling to Kuldeep Yadav.

Apart from Marsh, the remaining batters of the visiting team failed to make a significant impact in the encounter. Australia lost wickets at regular intervals and were ultimately bundled out for a paltry score of 188 in 35.4 overs.

Fans took to social media and trolled Australia for their underwhelming batting performances.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Mk @he_persist

#INDvAUS Disappointed with Australia's performance. Couldn't bat full overs. Disappointed with Australia's performance. Couldn't bat full overs. #INDvAUS

Vivek Singh @achviv

team crumbling,

#INDvsAUS I think @stevesmith49 has no clue or no one following the plan, or is there any plan. @CricketAus team crumbling, #stoinis , inglis, and mordern day shahid afridi #maxwell do not know how to build Innings. Except Green no one looked serious. Shamefull batting. I think @stevesmith49 has no clue or no one following the plan, or is there any plan.@CricketAus team crumbling, #stoinis, inglis, and mordern day shahid afridi #maxwell do not know how to build Innings. Except Green no one looked serious. Shamefull batting. #INDvsAUS

Krishnaditya Aggarwal @KrishnadityaA

Australia 188 all-out on batting paradise pitch.🤣🤣🤣 So what's your take on pitch @juniorwaugh349 ?? Any unfair pitch excuse left??Australia 188 all-out on batting paradise pitch.🤣🤣🤣 So what's your take on pitch @juniorwaugh349 ?? Any unfair pitch excuse left??Australia 188 all-out on batting paradise pitch.🤣🤣🤣

Whyte Knight @whyteknight07 Australia copied England’s bat deep philosophy with very unspectacular results. Their makeshift opener was the only one who turned up Australia copied England’s bat deep philosophy with very unspectacular results. Their makeshift opener was the only one who turned up

abhi changer @abhichanger Australia got all out below 200 so that neither Gill nor Ishan could score a double hundred. Australia got all out below 200 so that neither Gill nor Ishan could score a double hundred.

Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 @GyaaniCricketer

Australia were NOT interested to play and were simply in practise sessions mood. Australia all out for 188! Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 @GyaaniCricketer India will win today because Australia doesn't look much interested in this series. It is more like a practice session for them. India will win today because Australia doesn't look much interested in this series. It is more like a practice session for them. Exactly the kind of performance I said!Australia were NOT interested to play and were simply in practise sessions mood. Australia all out for 188! twitter.com/gyaanicrickete… Exactly the kind of performance I said!Australia were NOT interested to play and were simply in practise sessions mood. Australia all out for 188! twitter.com/gyaanicrickete…

Nazia Sheikh @n_sheikh007 @cricketcomau Absolutely Sloppy cricket from Australia. Is this international cricket or what? So much for winning the World Cup performance. @cricketcomau Absolutely Sloppy cricket from Australia. Is this international cricket or what? So much for winning the World Cup performance.

Australia were in a commanding position at one stage when they were 129 for the loss of two wickets. However, they suffered a collapse, losing the remaining eight wickets for just 59 runs.

It is worth mentioning that this is Australia's lowest score batting first against India in India in the history of ODI cricket.

Indian pacers did an exceptional job with the ball in 1st ODI against Australia

Pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers in the opening ODI, picking up three wickets each. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bagged two scalps in the match, while skipper Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav too chipped in with a wicket each.

Apart from the wonderful bowling display, India were also very impressive in the field. The likes of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill all took fine catches in the encounter.

It remains to be seen if the visitors can turn things around by coming up with a sensational bowling performance. With the hosts winning the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1, Australia will want to bounce back by winning the 50-over rubber.

The second and third ODIs of the three-match series will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (March 19) and the MA Chidambaram Stadium (March 22) in Chennai, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes