"Must be the pitch" - Fans brutally troll Australia for getting bowled out for 188 in 1st ODI vs India

The Indian bowlers ran rampant in the ODI series opener against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.
Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field first on the surface. Australian opener Mitchell Marsh took on the Men in Blue bowlers early in the innings with a quick-fire 81-run knock before falling to Kuldeep Yadav.
Apart from Marsh, the remaining batters of the visiting team failed to make a significant impact in the encounter. Australia lost wickets at regular intervals and were ultimately bundled out for a paltry score of 188 in 35.4 overs.
Fans took to social media and trolled Australia for their underwhelming batting performances.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Australia were in a commanding position at one stage when they were 129 for the loss of two wickets. However, they suffered a collapse, losing the remaining eight wickets for just 59 runs.
It is worth mentioning that this is Australia's lowest score batting first against India in India in the history of ODI cricket.
Indian pacers did an exceptional job with the ball in 1st ODI against Australia
Pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers in the opening ODI, picking up three wickets each. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bagged two scalps in the match, while skipper Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav too chipped in with a wicket each.
Apart from the wonderful bowling display, India were also very impressive in the field. The likes of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill all took fine catches in the encounter.
It remains to be seen if the visitors can turn things around by coming up with a sensational bowling performance. With the hosts winning the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1, Australia will want to bounce back by winning the 50-over rubber.
The second and third ODIs of the three-match series will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (March 19) and the MA Chidambaram Stadium (March 22) in Chennai, respectively.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.