"Must be the pitch" - Fans brutally troll Australia for getting bowled out for 188 in 1st ODI vs India

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Mar 17, 2023 17:35 IST
Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets in 1st IND vs AUS ODI. (Pics: Getty/Twitter)
Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets in 1st IND vs AUS ODI. (Pics: Getty/Twitter)

The Indian bowlers ran rampant in the ODI series opener against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field first on the surface. Australian opener Mitchell Marsh took on the Men in Blue bowlers early in the innings with a quick-fire 81-run knock before falling to Kuldeep Yadav.

Apart from Marsh, the remaining batters of the visiting team failed to make a significant impact in the encounter. Australia lost wickets at regular intervals and were ultimately bundled out for a paltry score of 188 in 35.4 overs.

Fans took to social media and trolled Australia for their underwhelming batting performances.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli𓃵 Australian batting today https://t.co/lejc2gJBTR
After recharging my setup box to watch #INDvsAUS ODIs. But👇😜🤣#wankhede #Shami #ViratKohli #jadeja https://t.co/Smh98cEhE1
Disappointed with Australia's performance. Couldn't bat full overs. #INDvAUS
I think @stevesmith49 has no clue or no one following the plan, or is there any plan.@CricketAus team crumbling, #stoinis, inglis, and mordern day shahid afridi #maxwell do not know how to build Innings. Except Green no one looked serious. Shamefull batting. #INDvsAUS
So what's your take on pitch @juniorwaugh349 ?? Any unfair pitch excuse left??Australia 188 all-out on batting paradise pitch.🤣🤣🤣
Australia copied England’s bat deep philosophy with very unspectacular results. Their makeshift opener was the only one who turned up
@CricCrazyJohns Just made 188 so that nobody can make 💯🥺
The bang bang approach didn’t work for Australia. 188 all out in 36 overs. Teams not able to handle ODI’s after playing so much T20 cricket. #INDvAUS twitter.com/philipbkk/stat…
Australia got all out below 200 so that neither Gill nor Ishan could score a double hundred.
@cricketcomau Must be the pitch
So Australia is all OUT for 188 in the first innings of 5th test of BGT Series 2023.Wait, what? Its an ODI match?🙃😂#AskTGC #INDvAUS @sjjperry @1an_Higgins #ViratKohli
Exactly the kind of performance I said!Australia were NOT interested to play and were simply in practise sessions mood. Australia all out for 188! twitter.com/gyaanicrickete…
@cricketcomau Absolutely Sloppy cricket from Australia. Is this international cricket or what? So much for winning the World Cup performance.
Australia's ODI batting line-up https://t.co/yC3DPpdrRs

Australia were in a commanding position at one stage when they were 129 for the loss of two wickets. However, they suffered a collapse, losing the remaining eight wickets for just 59 runs.

It is worth mentioning that this is Australia's lowest score batting first against India in India in the history of ODI cricket.

Indian pacers did an exceptional job with the ball in 1st ODI against Australia

Pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers in the opening ODI, picking up three wickets each. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bagged two scalps in the match, while skipper Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav too chipped in with a wicket each.

Apart from the wonderful bowling display, India were also very impressive in the field. The likes of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill all took fine catches in the encounter.

Pure Indian bowling domination 🔥🤩#india #Australia #indvsaus #CricketTwitter https://t.co/1JR5MWSFzx

It remains to be seen if the visitors can turn things around by coming up with a sensational bowling performance. With the hosts winning the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1, Australia will want to bounce back by winning the 50-over rubber.

The second and third ODIs of the three-match series will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (March 19) and the MA Chidambaram Stadium (March 22) in Chennai, respectively.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
