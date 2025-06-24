"My academy does a roaring trade" - Ex-England captain trolls India over poor fielding in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has trolled Team India for their fielding lapses in the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. Vaughan offered his services to India as a fielding coach and stated that his academy does a roaring trade.
Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has come under the scanner after dropping four catches in the match. The left-handed batter dropped Ollie Pope on day two and the Surrey batter went on to make a hundred. He also dropped Ben Duckett on 60 before squandering an opportunity to dismiss Harry Brook on 83 in the first innings, who made 99.
The most significant of the match was Jaiswal fluffing the chance offered by Ben Duckett, who was at 97 in the second innings and eventually made 149. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah also failed to hold on to the chances offered by Brook and Zak Crawley on days three and five, respectively.
On that note, Vaughan wrote on his official handle on X:
"Just to let you all know I have offered myself to India as a fielding coach .. My academy does a roaring trade."
Jaiswal, meanwhile, shone with the bat in the first innings, scoring 101, but fell for a single-digit score in the second innings.
England lose four wickets after big opening partnership amid run-chase of 371
Duckett and Crawley stitched a splendid opening partnership of 188 in pursuit of 371. Prasidh Krishna separated the pair by dismissing Crawley for 65. The 29-year-old struck again by getting the better of Ollie Pope with a nip-backer.
Shardul Thakur later broke the game further open by removing Duckett (148) and Brook for a golden duck off back-to-back deliveries. However, England have currently edged ahead in the run-chase, bringing down the required runs to well below 100.
At the time of writing, England had slipped to 302/5 as Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Stokes for 33, opening the doors for the tourists. However, Joe Root and Jamie Smith have brought their side significantly closer to the target.
