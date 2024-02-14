"My batting is always based on conditions" - Cheteshwar Pujara rubbishes notions about his style of play

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara rubbished the criticism he has often copped for his defensive style of play by saying his batting has always been reliant on the conditions.

In his 103-Test career, the 36-year-old has scored at a strike rate of only 44.36 despite playing several valuable knocks. However, it is worth noting that Pujara's Test strike rate is almost 50 at home and under 40 in away games.

When asked about his innings-building style of batting in a recent interview, as quoted by Hindustan Times, Pujara responded:

"I think it’s a perception. My batting is always based on conditions. On pitches in India that are good, I don’t take time to get to 50s. It's only in England, for example, when the conditions demand that the new ball has to be respected. That’s the traditional way of playing Test cricket."

He also felt the pitches at present allow for a more attacking brand of batting.

"Now England is playing more attacking cricket, but that’s on certain pitches. Also, the Dukes ball doesn’t have the same movement now. Earlier, cricket in England was a lot different. It's easy to say that the game is moving and people are playing a lot more shots. But the pitches allow that now," added Pujara.

England have adopted an aggressive batting style since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took over as coach and captain in mid-2022.

The method has resulted in an incredible turnaround to their Test fortunes, with England winning 14 of their 20 games in the period.

"I need to understand my strength and that’s how it will help the team" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara felt understanding his role and playing according to the conditions ultimately benefits the team more than operating with a pre-meditated batting style.

The veteran batter has upped the ante in the ongoing Ranji Trophy while maintaining remarkable consistency, evidenced by his average of almost 75 at a strike rate of 55.16 in six outings.

"I need to understand my strength and that’s how it will help the team. It will help whoever is walking in to bat after me. When I score well, it would help the team," said Pujara.

"And in cricket, I believe it's more important to win the game rather than think about how you play. If you are playing positively and bringing success to the team it’s fine. If not, there’s no point in saying proudly that we are playing positively. There are many ways of playing the game," he concluded by saying.

Pujara has been out of the Indian Test squad since last year's WTC final against Australia.

He will be in action during Saurashtra's final group-stage clash of the Ranji Trophy against Manipur, starting on Friday, February 16.

