"My body tells me I'm 40, my ID says I'm 31" - Quinton de Kock gets emotional ahead of final home ODI of his career

Quinton de Kock got emotional while delivering a speech ahead of his final home ODI against Australia.

The South African wicketkeeper announced that he will retire from the 50-over format after the 2023 World Cup in India. The Proteas are currently playing their last home ODI before the mega event.

Speaking at The Wanderers Stadium before the series decider against the Aussies, Quinton de Kock said that even though he is 31 years old, his body feels like that of a 40-year-old man. He added that he mentally tries to stay like a 20-year-old all the time.

De Kock mentioned that he had a chat with his close friends and family members before he announced his decision to retire.

"It was just the feeling I was getting. In the end of my Test career, I was fighting to play. 50 Tests was a lot and could take a toll on you. I gave a thought and chatted with people I trust. They said there's no shame in retiring and focusing on other formats," De Kock was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"Lots of memories in the 10-11 years. My body tells me I'm 40, my ID says I'm 31, I still mentally try to act like I am 20 all the time," he added.

The wicketkeeper further recollected some of the best memories from his ODI career. He started from his tour of Abu Dhabi, spoke about Tests in India, and also gave a special mention to the Sri Lanka tour.

"There's a lot of money in T20s" - Quinton de Kock addresses playing in T20 leagues over longer formats

Quinton de Kock retired from Tests in December 2021. He will retire from ODIs this November. Staying away from longer formats will allow the explosive left-hander to play in more T20 leagues across the world.

Referring to his T20 career, De Kock stated:

"I won't deny the effect of franchise cricket on my game and decision. I try to keep my loyalty, I think I've represented my Proteas badge really well. There's a lot of money in T20s, guys try to get a top up. Any guy would do that anyway."

The 31-year-old concluded by saying that he could have retired from the longer formats five years ago to maximize on the growth of T20 leagues, but now that his performances are on a decline, he is willing to focus more on the shorter format.

"I think I'd have done it five years ago, when it really took off. Now that I'm on a downslope in a career, I'll take it. I'll take a gap year after the career and go back into normal society," he concluded.

Australia won the toss and elected to field first in Johannesburg. Quinton de Kock came out to open and is currently batting on 16. You can follow the live scorecard right here.