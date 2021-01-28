“My boy’s first flight”- Hardik Pandya shares cute picture with son Agastya

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared an endearing picture with his son Agastya on-board a flight on Thursday..

While he missed India's historic Test series victory in Australia, Hardik Pandya is all set to feature in the upcoming Test series against England. The first two Tests will be held in Chennai, with the series kicking off on February 5.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hardik Pandya posted the picture with his son sitting on his lap, in which both are seen smiling. He captioned the image:

“My boy’s first flight.”

Both India and England squads will have to stay in the bio-bubble and follow COVID-19 protocols during the four-Test series.

Mumbai trio of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, opener Rohit Sharma, and medium-pacer Shardul Thakur reached Chennai on Tuesday for the Tests against England.

Members of the England cricket team, who featured in their 2-0 Test series win in Sri Lanka, also arrived in Chennai on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns had arrived earlier as they did not take part in the Test series in Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya’s bowling will be under the scanner

Prior to the Test series in Australia, Indian captain Virat Kohli had made it crystal clear that Hardik Pandya can only feature in the Test team if he is able to bowl.

Despite his stellar showing in the shorter formats, Hardik Pandya was not chosen for the four-match Test series Down Under owing to his inability to bowl, as he was recovering from a back surgery which he underwent in 2019.

Hardik Pandya registered scores of 90 and 92 not out in the ODIs and followed it up with a blazing 42 not out off 22 balls in the second T20I at Sydney.

Looking at his Test record so far, Hardik Pandya has scored 532 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 31.29, with one hundred and four fifties. With the ball, he has claimed 17 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in Nottingham.

India squad for first two Tests: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel